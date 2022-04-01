Unemployed, single mom beat the odds to become a nurse in her 30s - and she's inspired her daughter

Jacqueline Mohono started studying nursing at the age of 33.

Almost two decades later, her daughter is graduating as a nurse.

Both mother and daughter want to change the reputation of nursing.

Jacqueline Mapule Mohono was reading a newspaper in 2001 when she saw a nursing school advert that would change her life.



At the time, she was a 32-year-old single, unemployed mother who had dropped out of university more than a decade earlier.

"I got accepted with just my matric and no formal employment experience. I started college at 33. At first, I was intimidated that I would be in class with people much younger than me. But I wanted this. I wanted to be a nurse. So I focused," Mohono says.

Satisfied patients

It was not an easy journey for her because she juggled her studies and raising a daughter, while supporting her mother.

"When I went to college, we didn't even have a place of our own. I was renting with my mom. I was a single mom. We had problems. I rented until I completed my diploma," she says.

In 2009, Mohono graduated as a nurse. Today, she manages a clinic in Limpopo. She focuses on reproductive health, which has earned her the title "sister wabafazi" (sister of women).

"It's so nice to be called sister everywhere you go. It's even better when you have patients satisfied with your services," she says.

A second nursing generation

For the Mohono family, history is repeating itself. Mohono's daughter, Gaopalelwe, will be graduating as a nurse this April.

Gaopalelwe says that seeing her mother's love and passion for nursing inspired her to pursue a career in the field.

"I saw how nursing changed my mum's life, giving her purpose and meaning. I also wanted to help people and had an interest in the medical field. I know it sounds cheesy, but I want to help and care for people," Gaopalelwe says.

Future of nursing

Nursing in South Africa has a bad public image, which is something both mother and daughter are hoping to change.

"As nurses, we need to advocate for patients and use the few resources we have to deliver the best care. A nurse improvises in a time of shortage. We need to teach young nurses to enjoy nursing and bring back the spirit of nursing," Mohono says.

For Gaopalelwe, the key to better nursing in the country is patient education.

"Patients need to be taught about the different avenues we have to take to get things done and they would be more understanding. We are easily blamed for things, but if they know how the system works, nurses would not be blamed for things that they are not responsible for," she says.

As she prepares for her graduation, Gaopalelwe is already doing her master's degree in nursing while completing her community service.

"I want to be a lecturer. I want to train and bring up the next generation and wave of nurses," she says.









