01 Oct

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: HIV is not a crime

Introducing: HIV unmuted

It’s been 40 years since AIDS was first reported. HIV unmuted, the IAS – International AIDS Society – podcast, brings together global HIV change makers as we journey through the last four decades.

We recreate moments in time, and spotlight the scientific advances and human endeavours central to the response.

About the episode:

In this episode of HIV unmuted, the IAS podcast, we hear how these unjust laws have forever changed the lives of three people living with HIV and what must be done to end the criminalisation of HIV.

Listen now to their stories of injustice, fear and stigma:

  • Justice Edwin Cameron on being South Africa’s first public figure to speak out about living with HIV and his crusade to decriminalize HIV
  • A Malawian mother, known as EL, who was jailed for allegedly breastfeeding another woman's baby, as told by her lawyer, Wesley Mwafulirwa
  • American Robert Suttle on how a bad breakup led to his imprisonment and lifelong registration as a sex offender.

