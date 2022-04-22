PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Ukraine and HIV - health on the frontlines





Introducing: HIV unmuted

It’s been 40 years since AIDS was first reported. HIV unmuted, the IAS – International AIDS Society – podcast, brings together global HIV change makers as we journey through the last four decades. We recreate moments in time, and spotlight the scientific advances and human endeavours central to the response.

About the episode:

Eastern Europe and Central Asia is the region of the world where HIV acquisitions are increasing the fastest. In Ukraine, an estimated 260,000 people are living with HIV. Many thousands more are vulnerable to acquiring HIV and rely on access to HIV prevention services.

In this episode of HIV unmuted, the IAS podcast, we hear how the Russian invasion of Ukraine could mean a resurgence of Ukraine’s AIDS epidemic. And in a region with an already rapidly growing HIV epidemic, this could be a public health disaster.



Our guests are: