Sorry, this category has no content yet.
- Friday's weather: Thunderstorms expected in at least 4 provinces, partly cloudy conditions elsewhere
- We are not going to beg Helen. 'If she wants to, she can leave the GNU,' says Mbalula
- DA's Oudtshoorn ousting: Zille accuses FF Plus of betrayal, Mulder tells DA to 'wake up'
- Hawks claim kingpin among accused arrested in crystal meth lab bust in Limpopo
- R2bn Groblersdal drug lab: Farm owner claims ignorance in bid for bail
Voting Booth
What is the best route for Democrats to take after Biden's exit from the US Presidential race?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Kamala Harris is the best bet to take over
47% - 3713 votes
The Democrats need a new face to stand a chance
49% - 3903 votes
Biden should have stayed put
4% - 330 votes
Podcasts
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.38
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.5%
Platinum
966.25
+0.3%
Palladium
896.50
+0.6%
Gold
2,428.11
-0.7%
Silver
28.28
-0.8%
Brent Crude
79.52
-1.7%
Top 40
73,449
-1.7%
All Share
80,539
-1.6%
Resource 10
59,220
-2.8%
Industrial 25
107,625
-1.2%
Financial 15
19,420
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...
16 Jul
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
30 Jun
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...
19 Jun
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
25 May
Editorial feedback and complaints
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
Meet Brand Story: Media24 News' content studio has a fresh face and a new name
01 Aug
Money Heroes Episode 5: The importance of saving and investing for your future
8h ago
Celebrating 120 years of Impact: Rhodes University’s commitment to research and...
01 Aug
The Business Ink Tank brings out big guns for insights and strategies
29 Jul