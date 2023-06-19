African explorer Shamier Magmoet, recipient of The National Geographic Society's Wayfinder Award

The National Geographic Society recently announced its latest cohort of Explorers and the recipients of the 2023 Wayfinder Awards.

The National Geographic Society recently announced its latest cohort of Explorers and the recipients of the 2023 Wayfinder Awards.

Several African Explorers are among those recognised, including Capetonian and Nature, Environment, and Wildlife Filmmakers (NEWF) fellow, supported by National Geographic's Africa Refocused programme, Shamier Magmoet, who received a Wayfinder Award.

Wayfinder Award recipients have proven themselves to be the next generation of influential leaders, communicators, and innovators whose critical work inspires us to learn about, care for, and protect the wonder of our world, reads a press statement.

Their ground-breaking work covers many impact-driven projects, including connecting youth to the ocean, using innovative technology to track insects across landscapes, investigating critical environmental stories, and developing equitable conservation solutions for poor communities.

Meet these audacious African Explorers and award winners here:

Manu Akatsa (Wayfinder Award)

Manu Akatsa is a Kenyan documentary filmmaker, NEWF Fellow, cinematographer and animator who captures the beauty and complexity of the world around us while highlighting the importance of preserving our planet's rich natural and cultural heritage. Akatsa continues to push the boundaries of storytelling with indigenous communities through innovative technologies and interactive experiences.

Photo: Naomi O'Callaghan

Aliaa Ismail (Wayfinder Award)



Aliaa Ismail is an Egyptian Egyptologist who strives to employ creative ways to understand and preserve Egyptian Heritage to strengthen her connection to her ancestry. Ismail strives to create community awareness and build stronger ties between the Egyptian community and their surrounding heritage.

Photo: Supplied

Shamier Magmoet (Wayfinder Award)



Shamier Magmoet is a South African freediver, NEWF Fellow, conservationist and filmmaker who enables and educates youth to experience the ocean and become advocates and protectors of the ocean. As a pioneering underwater filmmaker of colour in Cape Town, Shamier has forged a path to make the ocean space more accessible to people from historically disadvantaged communities and connecting youth with mentors to learn and share their work.

Photo: Shivan Parusnath

Goabaone Jaqueline Ramatlapeng (Wayfinder Award)



Goabaone Jaqueline Ramatlapeng is a Motswana geoscientist investigating the processes controlling the water chemistry of the Okavango Delta in semi-arid Botswana. She also founded a writing platform where she provides research, academic, and professional development support to African university students and professionals in STEM.

Photo: Supplied

Lily-Arison Rene de Roland (Buffett Award)



A Malagasy biodiversity conservationist, Lily-Arison Rene de Roland has been studying Madagascar's imperilled raptors since joining The Peregrine Fund's Madagascar Program in 1992 and later becoming the National Director of the programme in 2004. He has helped discover and rediscover several species, including an endemic duck thought to be extinct and two undescribed lemur species, as well as having contributed to the establishment of five national protected areas and revolutionising conservation in Madagascar with the development of a community-based model addressing drivers of human-wildlife conflicts. His work has preserved some of the best remaining natural habitats in Madagascar and continues to pave the way for the future of conservation and preserving biological diversity in Madagascar while inspiring his community.

Photo: Supplied

Young Explorers

Additionally, a few dynamic young Africans feature in the inspirational changemakers that have been named 2023 Young Explorers by National Geographic.

Young Explorers are selected for their exceptional courage, leadership, and impact-driven solutions. Ranging between the ages of 18 and 25, this diverse cohort represents 13 countries, with each changemaker engaged in solution-focused ideas, including scientific innovation, conservation, education, civic engagement, storytelling and more — all in an effort to break boundaries and overcome challenges within their communities.

