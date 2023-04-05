Celebrated SA artist Blessing Ngobeni steps into the metaverse

South African artist Blessing Ngobeni has stepped into the metaverse, offering collectors a rare opportunity to own both physical and digital versions of his work.

The collection comprises of eight art pieces available as pairs, each including a physical piece and a digital NFT.

"I'm excited to bring my unique style to the metaverse and offer collectors the chance to own both a physical piece and a digital collectable of my work," said Ngobeni in a press statement.

Blessing Ngobeni, the world-renowned, multi-award-winning South African visual artist, has entered the metaverse with a ground-breaking collection that combines physical art pieces with non-fungible token (NFT) digital versions.

Motivated by social injustices experienced by most people in post-Apartheid South Africa, Ngobeni's large-scale mixed media paintings are fiercely critical of the country's political elite and the abuse of power.

The seminal collection features new and celebrated works of Ngobeni, such as Anatomy of an Insurrection, Lust I, Lust II, Lust III, Shitting Trump and Tribute to African Portraiture.

The NFT collection is currently on exhibit at the Mila Gallery in Ubuntuland, in Africarare, Africa's first metaverse, and can be viewed HERE.

In addition to exhibiting in several group and solo exhibitions, Ngobeni has received many awards such as the Reinhold Cassirer Award 2012, the Gala Ex-Offenders Awards, and the ImpACT Awards for Young Professionals. He also sponsors the Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize.



"We are thrilled to exhibit Blessing's inaugural collection of NFTs, which represent his debut foray into this medium," added Leora Hessen, Chief Magic and Sparkle Officer of Africarare.

"His works are South African treasures that address our society's complexities with nuance in his distinct style and would be a valuable investment for any collector."

