Former passengers detail what really goes on aboard Titanic sub: 'This is not a Disney ride'

  • Rescuers raced against the clock late Wednesday as passengers on board the Titan had just hours before oxygen on the Titanic sub would run out.
  • The passengers, including British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and Dawood's son Suleman, would have been aware of the "risks" involved, however, say former Titan passengers. 
  • Aaron Newman, an investor in OceanGate who toured the wreckage off the coast of Canada in 2021, said it's "basically going to another planet".

Late on Wednesday, rescuers had but hours to find the missing Titanic submersible that disappeared days before with five passengers on board.

Those on board include Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, as well as three fee-paying passengers, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and Dawood's son Suleman.

Titanic expert Tim Maltin said: "It's pitch black down there. It's freezing cold. The seabed is mud, and it's undulating. You can't see your hand in front of your face.

"It's really a bit like being an astronaut going into space."

Now, those who've previously experienced being on one such expedition have come forward.

Aaron Newman, an investor in OceanGate who toured the wreckage off the coast of Canada in 2021, said it's "basically going to another planet".

In an interview with Today, he added: "You're getting in this craft, you're bolted in – it's a tube that's comfortable, but not spacious."

He shared the sub is "very hot and stuffy" initially, but "by the time you hit the bottom, the water down there is below what standard freezing temperature is".

"That's going to conduct right through that metal, so it was cold when we were at the bottom. You had to layer up—we had wool hats on and were doing everything to stay warm at that bottom."

Newman said, of course, there are "risks" involved – and the passengers would have been aware of and accepted them.

"This is not a Disney ride, right? We're going places that very few people have been, and this is inventing things."

Newman's interview comes as Hamish Harding's final texts were revealed.

"Hey, we're headed out tomorrow, it looks good, the weather's been bad so they've been waiting for this," the billionaire wrote to his friend, retired NASA astronaut Colonel Terry Virts, per the New York Post.

Virts reiterated Harding "understood the risks" of the dangerous adventure.

"We talked quite a bit about the risks and the different things that they were going to be able to do. So he was very excited about it."

Meanwhile, another former passenger on the Titan, who had his own expedition in 2021, is CBS correspondent David Pogue.

He tells People passengers are required to sign a waiver, and they go into the deep-sea adventure "with their eyes wide open".

"They don't expect this dive to take more than 10 or 12 hours," he added.

"Think about the people who've been down there since Sunday. "It is freezing cold. They apparently have no power because, remember, we lost communication with them. So they have no light. So it's blacker than black. It is the darkest you can possibly imagine at the bottom of the sea. And they have no food or water." 


