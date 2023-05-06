It's the music that makes the coronation - and SA's Pretty Yende is set to make history

King Charles III commissioned 12 composers to write new music for his coronation.

Charles, along with his wife, Camilla, will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey Saturday, 6 May.

Among those performing at the coronation upon request from the king is Pretty Yende, hailing from eMkhondo, Mpumalanga.

LIVE: Follow our live update for the coronation of King Charles III here.

Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May – and the king himself commissioned 12 composers to write new music for his coronation.



On the music of the coronation, historian Simon Schama tells AFP:

"The ritual really can only survive and actually produce the emotional response if it has this enormous swell of music going through it. It won't work without it."

Andrew Lloyd Webber, known worldwide for his musicals Cats and Phantom of the Opera, has composed a new anthem (Make a Joyful Noise) based on Psalm 98 of the Bible. Among the others are a new march from Patrick Doyle, an organ piece by Iain Farrington representing musical themes from around the Commonwealth; Tarik O'Regan will mix Arabic and Irish sounds in his Agnus Dei, and Paul Mealor has prepared the first-ever Welsh piece for a coronation.

Music throughout the years at the coronations of kings and queens British coronations became much more of a national celebration in the early 20th century, largely thanks to the appearance of Edward Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance marches as well as Hubert Parry's Jerusalem.

Prior to that, coronations had centred around the church and its choirs. But Elgar gave Britons "a musical expression of what it meant to love the country... a feeling of national communion," says Simon Schama. That was particularly the case with the first march, composed by Elgar in 1901. A year later, for the coronation of Edward VII, the famous lyrics were added that gave it the title Land of Hope and Glory, and it became Britain's unofficial anthem. Edward VII's coronation also included a new version of the well-known hymn I Was Glad When They Said Unto Me created by Parry. The hymn had been used as the entrance hymn for every monarch since the coronation of Charles II in 1661, but the composer added a new twist. "Parry famously paced the length of the Abbey so that the monarch arrives at the choir stalls at the exact time to be welcomed by the shouts of 'Vivat Rex' (Long live the King)," says Peter Linnitt, librarian of the Royal College of Music. - AFP

Five women composers have been commissioned, including South Africa's very own Pretty Yende. Hailing from Piet Retief, officially eMkhondo, in Mpumalanga, Yende will perform a piece by film composer and environmental activist Sarah Class.

So excited to share these good news with you my beloveds, I have the honor to perform a new composition for the Coronation of His Majesties on the 6th of May at the Westminster Abby by the amazing Sarah. Can’t wait for you all to hear it?? #prettyjourney pic.twitter.com/WGMVK9QRbh — Pretty Yende (@PrettyYende) April 16, 2023

Calling the major career move an "honour", the star is also well aware of what it will mean to so many in the Commonwealth and around the world to see the first time a black woman, more specifically, an African, perform at the coronation of a British monarch.

In an interview ahead of the coronation, Yende spoke to News24 exclusively about her "#PrettyJourney".

"I take every opportunity I get. Whenever I'm invited or given a task, I do the best I can because I know that it's not only for me but for so many of us," she said, adding:

"Even if, maybe, I'm gone and forgotten in some years, generations upon generations, when they look back at that time on the 6th of May, there will be the name of this little girl from Piet Retief written in the history books."

READ MORE | 'The little girl from Piet Retief making history': SA's Pretty Yende on performing at Charles' coronation

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



