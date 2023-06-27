Jozi set to welcome 'powerhouse' Kendrick Lamar for upcoming Hey Neighbour Festival

Lamar will be the headline act for the second day of the Hey Neighbour Festival.

The Hey Neighbour Festival has announced the most exciting addition to their line-up thus far. This week, organisers confirmed the long-held belief that rapper Kendrick Lamar would be performing at the three-day festival set to take place later this year.

The global hip-hop sensation, 17-time Grammy winner, and lyrical genius joins the dynamic line-up, which already consists of Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid, and The Chainsmokers.

Glen21 Entertainment, the company responsible for organising the festival, promises each set will deliver a mind-blowing performance at one of Africa's most eagerly anticipated music festivals.

"We had promised you more beats and surprises, and we believe adding this powerhouse artist, who's known for his thought-provoking lyrics and groundbreaking music, cranks up your anticipation a notch or two," said Glen21.

Lamar will be the headline act for the second day of the festival and the last act that forms part of the Phase One line-up.

Multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend.



Neighbours! Join us in celebrating the unrivaled greatness of Kendrick Lamar as he takes the spotlight on Day 2 of our festival! ??



???Tickets only through @ticketpro???



The next wave of announcements will reveal more local artists, DJs, and an international act or two for the upcoming phases.



Glen21 emphasises that Hey Neighbour is more than a festival.

"It's a journey. It's about creating a neighbourhood within the festival heartland of Mzansi. And it's not just about the music. Expect a curated weekend full of exciting entertainment activities and interactive activation stations."

Organisers promised that they are also assembling "a delightful array of cushy accommodations, snazzy camping options, all-in-one travel packages, and super-convenient 'park and ride' info, all to make your 'Hey Neighbour' adventure as smooth as a fresh vinyl."

Hey Neighbour Festival Info Dates: 8 - 10 December 2023 Venue: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria Times: Gates open at 12h00 and close at 00h00 Tickets: Phase 1 weekend passes start at R3,899 for general access and R4,999 for the VIP experience.

The limited phase 1 single-day passes are almost sold out, and Hey Neighbour Festival organisers will announce phase 2 pricing soon.