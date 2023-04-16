3h ago

Share

'Karaage changes the world': The serious art of crowning the best fried chicken in Japan

accreditation


  • The Karaage Grand Prix is an annual competition to find Japan's best fried chicken.
  • Pronounced "kara-agay", its name refers to a technique where pieces of chicken, other meat or vegetables are marinated and coated in flour and starch before being fried.
  • Now in its 14th year, the contest hands out prizes in categories such as soy sauce or salt-based flavours and splits the awards between east and west Japan.

Munching their way through hundreds of golden-brown morsels, a team of judges has searched relentlessly to find the ultimate "karaage" - the fried chicken known as "Japan's comfort food".

While a global buzz has grown around Korean fried chicken in recent years, in Japan, karaage reigns supreme.

Pronounced "kara-agay", its name refers to a technique where pieces of chicken, other meat or vegetables are marinated and coated in flour and starch before being fried.

The dish is a national obsession: winners of the Karaage Grand Prix, an annual competition to find Japan's choicest chunks, can see their sales as much as triple if their chicken wins an award.

This year, judges were appointed to replace a public vote after allegations of fowl play by some of the competing pubs, restaurants and chicken shops.

The judges met for several tasting sessions around the country - each putting away around a kilogram of chicken a day.

Lead judge Koichiro Yagi, who also serves as managing director of the Japan Karaage Association, told AFP he was looking for fried chicken that "tells a story".

This picture taken on March 4, 2023 shows Japan Ka
This picture taken on March 4, 2023 shows Japan Karaage Association executive director Kouichirou Yagi eating a chicken wing during the Karaage Grand Prix competition in Tokyo.

"There's an initial flavour, then a secondary flavour, then an aftertaste," he said, wearing a traditional Japanese coat bearing the slogan "karaage changes the world".

"The initial flavour draws you in with the aroma and the taste, but the real pleasure of karaage is the journey it takes you on."

The town of Nakatsu, on the southern island of Kyushu, has a reputation for producing Japan's best karaage, and its shops have won several prizes at the Karaage Grand Prix.

But competition from the rest of the country is fierce, and some cooks go to great lengths to give themselves an edge.

"There are lots of chicken shops in Nakatsu and we went there and tried each and every one," said Takehiro Matsumoto, whose Tokyo-based brand has won Karaage Grand Prix awards for the past three years running.

"It wasn't just Nakatsu - if there was a place that people said was good, we went there and studied them all to find the best."

This picture taken on March 14, 2023 shows Takehir
This picture taken on March 14, 2023 shows Takehiro Matsumoto posing with a plate of cooked karaage at an izakaya bar in the Kamata district of Tokyo.

'Never get sick of it'

The contest, now in its 14th year, hands out prizes in categories such as soy sauce or salt-based flavours - and splits the awards between east and west Japan.

An overall winner is crowned in each category, with several lesser "gold" awards also handed out.

Until this year, winners were determined by public vote, and tales abounded of shops creating email addresses en masse to rig the system.

Kazuhiko Nakano, managing director of a pub chain that has won gold awards in different categories, said he was glad that this year's competition was decided by the judges' discerning palates.

"In the past, people would vote without even tasting it," said Nakano, adding that his firm saw an 80 percent rise in karaage sales after winning their first award in 2020.

"When you have judges, there is a standard of what is tasty."

The judges were largely drawn from food industries associated with karaage, and sampled around 25 entries a day.

Each entrant was given five minutes to present their product, while judges chewed on pineapple between bites of chicken to aid digestion.

This picture taken on March 1, 2023 shows Hiromi M
This picture taken on March 1, 2023 shows Hiromi Matsumoto serving a plate of karaage, a Japanese style fried chicken at an izakaya bar in Tokyo.

"I've been eating karaage almost every day for more than 10 years - I've eaten at 3 300 different karaage places," said judge Iku Arino, who styles herself as a karaage influencer.

"I never get sick of it."

After much deliberation, the judges reconvened to announce the winners at a ceremony in Tokyo this week.

Tatsuya Oyama, whose Tokyo shop "Karaage-ya Oshu Iwai" scooped the East Japan prize for best soy sauce flavour, said his award was "more meaningful" than his previous two, because it had been chosen by experts.

Lead judge Yagi said the new system had been successful but stomach-busting, and vowed to reduce the load on the panel's plates at next year's edition.

But while the champions can concentrate on turning their award-winning status into profit, Yagi said there was no such thing as the perfect karaage.

"It changes depending on the situation in which you're eating it," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
arts & culture
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

05 Apr

Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»

05 Apr

A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

24 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo