18 Mar

Share

Naspers to auction off five pieces of priceless art during Cape Town Art Week

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay, Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A photo of Red Kloof by Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef.
A photo of Red Kloof by Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef.
Photo: Strauss & Co Live Virtual Auction
  • Art auctioneers and consultants Strauss & Co announced details of its upcoming marquee live-virtual auction of modern and contemporary art, fine wine and decorative arts.
  • The auction includes five paintings from the Naspers Collection.
  • Strauss & Co will present the stunning consignment of modern and contemporary artworks in a live-virtual session on Tuesday, 28 March, at 19:00.

Art auctioneers and consultants Strauss & Co announced details of its upcoming marquee live-virtual auction of modern and contemporary art, fine wine and decorative arts at its new premises in Woodstock, Cape Town.

The auction will "handle works from the Naspers Collection and Stellenberg Collection," said Bina Genovese, Managing Executive, Strauss & Co, in a press statement.

"Naspers Limited is a venerable South African company with an impressive holding of art to match its long trading history. We are delighted to present five paintings from the Naspers Collection, including works by Gregoire Boonzaier, Hugo Naudé and Irma Stern."

Also included in the auction is JH Pierneef's serene ravine painting, Red Kloof, produced 13 years after Naspers was founded in 1915.

Five artworks from the Naspers Collection to be auctioned:

Lot 31 - The Old Pier, Cape Town by Hugo Naudé

Estimated value: R120 000 - R160 000

Lot 37 - Namaqualand, Springtime by Hugo Naudé

Estimated value: R300 000 - R500 000

Lot 38 – Red Kloof by Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef

Estimated value: R5 million - R7 million

About the piece: Pierneef experimented with various new visual languages: impressionism, pointillism, and abstraction, to varying degrees following his return from England and Europe in 1926. Red Kloof, dating from 1928, is a large-scale painting rendered in stylised simplicity, emphasising the monumental mountainous landform and is a precursor to the Johannesburg Station Panels, which he began in 1929.

Lot 41 – Malay Quarters by Irma Stern

Estimated value: R800 000 - R1.2 million

About the piece: Stern was a versatile painter who consistently produced nudes and landscapes in addition to her extraordinary portraits and flower still lifes. The depiction of everyday panoramas observed from life was essential to Stern's conservative German education. This landscape, which includes Lion's Head in silhouette, appears at first to be devoid of human presence. A closer inspection reveals a figure in red. This anonymous pedestrian is evoked in what Heather Martienssen appreciatively describes as Stern's 'facile scribble'.

Lot 44 – A View of St Georges Cathedral from Wale Street by Gregoire Boonzaier

Estimated value: R350 000 - R450 000

Strauss & Co will present the stunning consignment of modern and contemporary artworks in a live-virtual session on Tuesday, 28 March, at 19:00.

"It is an honour to handle these privately-owned treasures and to assist their sellers in finding new custodians for these important works," said Jean le Clus-Theron, Head of Sale, Strauss & Co, in the statement.

The auction forms part of Cape Town Art Week from 26 to 28 March.

The preview exhibition for Cape Town Art Week is open to the public from 13 to 28 March 2023 at Strauss & Co's public gallery at Brickfield Canvas, 35 Brickfield Road, Woodstock, Cape Town.

News24 reached out to Naspers asking why it's selling the art, and why these specific pieces. Naspers declined to comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
arts & culturenaspers
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

17 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
Let's talk about it in Showmax Original Sex and Pleasure»

17 Mar

Let's talk about it in Showmax Original Sex and Pleasure»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

17 Mar

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»

15 Mar

Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo