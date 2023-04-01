PHOTOS | A day at the South African International Tattoo Convention in Cape Town

EVENT: The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) 2023.

If you stood in the middle of the stretched out white hall and closed your eyes, you’d hear the zooming of more than a hundred tattoo machines buzzing non-stop. Like a swarm of worker bees flying in-and-out of their hive.



For the Cape Town leg of the South Africa International Tattoo Convention (SAITC), the hive is The Lookout at the V&A Waterfront with views of both Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean.

After a successful stint in Johannesburg last week, the convention returned to its roots to welcome tattoo artists and fans alike.

This year the SAITC hosts more than 140 artists from 22 countries across the globe, including the USA's Austin Maples, Taiwan's Squid Yu, and Italy's Daniele Scafati. Each chosen as the best in their field and style.

The event has expanded over the years since its inception in 2017 and now includes coffee roasters, food trucks, a beer garden, merchandise vendors, and live bands.



Visitors at this year’s event could book a spot ahead of the time with their favourite tattooers, or simply request a tattoo on the spot in what is called a “walk-up” tattoo.

The SAITC 2023 continues until 2 April with gates opening at 11:00.

What’s the 2023 event like? Watch a short video here.

