PHOTOS | A day at the South African International Tattoo Convention in Cape Town

Herman Eloff
An attendee's intricate back tattoo visible through an open-back top at the South African International Tattoo Convention 2023. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
EVENT: The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) 2023.

If you stood in the middle of the stretched out white hall and closed your eyes, you’d hear the zooming of more than a hundred tattoo machines buzzing non-stop. Like a swarm of worker bees flying in-and-out of their hive.

For the Cape Town leg of the South Africa International Tattoo Convention (SAITC), the hive is The Lookout at the V&A Waterfront with views of both Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean.

After a successful stint in Johannesburg last week, the convention returned to its roots to welcome tattoo artists and fans alike.

This year the SAITC hosts more than 140 artists from 22 countries across the globe, including the USA's Austin Maples, Taiwan's Squid Yu, and Italy's Daniele Scafati. Each chosen as the best in their field and style.

Tattoo artist Bobeus (@bobeustattoo) gets ready to
A tattoo artist at work at the SAITC 2023
Artist Nicholas Mudskipper (@nicholasmudskipper) at work at the SAITC 2023. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Tattoo artist Paige Bates (@paige_bates_tattoos) d
Artist Marigold (@marigoldtattoos) at the SAITC 20
The event has expanded over the years since its inception in 2017 and now includes coffee roasters, food trucks, a beer garden, merchandise vendors, and live bands.

Visitors at this year’s event could book a spot ahead of the time with their favourite tattooers, or simply request a tattoo on the spot in what is called a “walk-up” tattoo.

The SAITC 2023 continues until 2 April with gates opening at 11:00.

Artist Daniel Feinberg (@danielfeinberg) at the SA
Artist Carrie Buckley (@carrie_tattoos) at the SAI
What’s the 2023 event like? Watch a short video here.

Artist Jakob Grabner from Vienna (@_jakob_grabner_
Artist Caitlyn Long (@caitlynlong.ct) at the SAI
Artist Squid Yu (@squid_yu) from Taiwan works on a
Handpoke tattoo artist Ninja Bread Boy (@ninjabrea
