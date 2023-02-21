PHOTOS | Sir Ian McKellen makes surprise runway appearance at London Fashion Week

As London Fashion Week draws to a close, Steven Stokey-Daley's Autumn/Winter 2023 show welcomed a sweet surprise.



Sir Ian McKellen brought a bit of poetic panache, making his runway debut at 83 on Sunday night.

Per People, the British actor sashayed out to open the event, dramatically reading the poem The Coming of Arthur by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

Wearing a sailor's cap, trousers, striped scarf, and navy peacoat with the image of a nude male figure featured on one side, McKellen was dressed in the designer's nautical theme of the evening.



Photo: Niklas Halle'n/AFP Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Photo: Niklas Halle'n/AFP

According to Vogue, the Lord of the Rings star is the one who came up with the idea and approached Stokey-Daley.



While the designer is known for theatrics and live performances during his shows, he reportedly planned to do away with it all until McKellen sat him down and pitched his idea. "You don't say no to Sir Ian McKellen," Stokey-Daley said at a preview before the show. "To be honest, I couldn't really believe it."

In addition to McKellen, Stokey-Daley's celebrity fans include Harry Styles, who often wears the designer's pieces, including at the Brit Awards earlier this month.