PHOTOS | Sir Ian McKellen makes surprise runway appearance at London Fashion Week

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Sir Ian McKellen on the runway during S.S. Daley's Autumn/Winter 2023 show at London Fashion Week.
Photo: Niklas Hallen/AFP
Photo: Niklas Hallen/AFP

As London Fashion Week draws to a close, Steven Stokey-Daley's Autumn/Winter 2023 show welcomed a sweet surprise. 

Sir Ian McKellen brought a bit of poetic panache, making his runway debut at 83 on Sunday night. 

Per People, the British actor sashayed out to open the event, dramatically reading the poem The Coming of Arthur by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

WATCH A VIDEO HERE:

Wearing a sailor's cap, trousers, striped scarf, and navy peacoat with the image of a nude male figure featured on one side, McKellen was dressed in the designer's nautical theme of the evening.

SEE PICTURES HERE:

Sir Ian McKellen on the runway during the S.S Dale
Sir Ian McKellen on the runway during the S.S Daley Autumn/Winter 2023 collection at London Fashion Week.
Sir Ian McKellen on the runway during the S.S Dale
Sir Ian McKellen on the runway during the S.S Daley Autumn/Winter 2023 collection at London Fashion Week.
British fashion designer Steven Stokey-Daley and B
British fashion designer Steven Stokey-Daley and British actor Ian McKellen acknowledge the crowd after Stokey-Daley presented his Autumn/Winter 2023 collection at London Fashion Week.

According to Vogue, the Lord of the Rings star is the one who came up with the idea and approached Stokey-Daley. 

While the designer is known for theatrics and live performances during his shows, he reportedly planned to do away with it all until McKellen sat him down and pitched his idea. "You don't say no to Sir Ian McKellen," Stokey-Daley said at a preview before the show. "To be honest, I couldn't really believe it."

In addition to McKellen, Stokey-Daley's celebrity fans include Harry Styles, who often wears the designer's pieces, including at the Brit Awards earlier this month.

ian mckellenarts & culture
