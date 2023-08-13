7h ago

Share

'Power in their hands': Arm-wrestling set to take sporting spotlight in India

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Athletes flex biceps before going hand-to-hand in a newly televised arm-wrestling league seeking to take the sporting spotlight in otherwise cricket-mad India. 
  • Contestants fight under bright studio lights with a cheering audience as opponents push down the other person's arm in the Pro Panja League (PPL).
  • The six teams must include men, women and people with disabilities, with the winning team getting two million rupees ($24 000).

Athletes flex muscled biceps before going hand-to-hand in a newly televised arm-wrestling league seeking to take the sporting spotlight in otherwise cricket-mad India with a glitzy Bollywood-style makeover.

Contestants fight under bright studio lights with a cheering audience as opponents push down the other person's arm in the Pro Panja League (PPL) at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The Indian Arm Wrestling Federation launched in 1977, but the sport, known as "panja" in India, has been given a new lease of life by league owners and Bollywood acting couple Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani.

"Our athletes are literally sons and daughters of our soil. Somebody is a government servant, a gym trainer; somebody is a mechanic," Dabas told AFP.

"They come from all walks of life and from small-town India, and that's what we love about it; that's what the audience is getting attracted by."

Harman Mann of Baroda Badshahs (R) competes agains
Harman Mann of Baroda Badshahs (R) competes against Tawheed Shaikh of Ludhiana Lions during the professional arm wrestling tournament Pro Panja League 2023 in New Delhi.

Arm wrestler Shaikh Tawheed worked as a stone mason, motorbike mechanic and gym cleaner before finding PPL fame in the 90-kilogram category.

A charming smile on his well-sculpted body adds to the 23-year-old Tawheed's appeal as he defeats opponents in a quick strike - and then celebrates by blowing kisses to his fans.

"It's a dream living in fancy hotels, having good food, and some money," Tawheed told AFP, adding he had earned around 75 000 rupees ($900) during the competition period so far, a 10-fold jump on his previous earnings.

"I couldn't have asked for more".

'Power in their hands'

The six teams have to include men, women and people with disabilities - including athletes who use wheelchairs with impressive upper-body strength - with the winning team getting two million rupees ($24 000).

A player practices inside a gymnasium before the p
A player practices inside a gymnasium before the professional arm wrestling tournament Pro Panja League 2023, in Noida.

Launched in 2020 with some exhibition matches and tournaments, this is the first league season to be shown live on Sony Sports Network in India and Willow TV in the United States between 28 July and 13 August.

The top four teams will play in the semi-finals, and the winners will clash in the final on Sunday.

Sylvester Stallone's 1987 film Over the Top made arm wrestling popular around the globe, but the ancient sport in India remains rooted in Hindu mythology and is widely popular - making Tawheed a local star.

Tawheed has moved from a one-room rented house in his home city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra state and bought his own home.

"The fame I got from arm wrestling helped me in my career as a gym trainer, which in turn got me the cash," he said.

"Pro Panja has changed arm wrestling," he said. "We travel in flights in contrast to moving in unreserved train coaches for tournaments."

League owners are confident of the growing popularity of arm wrestling after the success of Indian sports leagues, including the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which has made stars out of humble villagers.

Among the athletes is also 38-year-old mother Farheen Dehalvi, who went from participating in local competitions in the state of Madhya Pradesh to taking down her opponents in a bright-coloured team jersey in front of a large TV audience.

Decades of cleaning, cooking and household chores left Dehalvi with powerful arms - and she has put them to good use.

"Girls who stay at home, including housewives, are more powerful because they work and have power in their hands," said Dehalvi, a part-time teacher and mother to a 17-year-old son.

Farheen Dehalvi of Baroda Badshahs prepares to pla
Farheen Dehalvi of Baroda Badshahs prepares to play a match during the professional arm wrestling tournament Pro Panja League 2023 in New Delhi.
Farheen Dehalvi of Baroda Badshahs (L) competes ag
Farheen Dehalvi of Baroda Badshahs (L) competes against Kashmiri Kashyap of Ludhiana Lions during the professional arm wrestling tournament Pro Panja League 2023 in New Delhi.

Olympic dreams

Dehalvi, who competes in the 65+ kilogram women's category, won her opening match by defeating a 19-year-old, winning on points over several wrestles.

"I went to see an arm-wrestling match in my district, and people urged me to play the sport as they thought I am powerful," Dehalvi told AFP.

"In our region, daughters-in-law are not allowed to step out of their homes, but my husband backed me to display my power in the sport. And here I am."

Her success has inspired others, she said. Two gyms have opened in her village after her league entry, and girls have started working out.

"It was tough juggling between household duties and pursuing the sport, but I kept my hopes high," Dehalvi said.

"People watch me on TV back home, and it has inspired them to go to the gyms, and I tell them to come to Pro Panja".

Future PPL seasons could witness a player auction, like the hugely successful Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament, which has spawned the growth of other sports leagues.

The PPL, like IPL, boasts of foreign coaches for all six teams - mostly from Kazakhstan, where arm wrestling is widely popular.

"There are [a] lot of people in India, there are [a] lot of people in Kazakhstan," seven-time world champion and PPL coach Yerkin Alimzhanov told AFP. "From both sides, we can try to get the game to the Olympics".



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
arm wrestlingarts & culture
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Break the rules. Heal the system in Amsterdam S5»

11 Aug

Break the rules. Heal the system in Amsterdam S5»
The fresh prince is back on S2 of Bel Air»

11 Aug

The fresh prince is back on S2 of Bel Air»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

11 Aug

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Power Book III: Raising Kanan S2 now streaming»

08 Aug

Power Book III: Raising Kanan S2 now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo