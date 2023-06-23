As world learns fate of Titanic sub passengers, a closer look at 'daredevil' Stockton Rush

Deep-sea thrill-seeker Stockton Rush founded OceanGate in 2009 to advance submersible vehicle technology and take travellers into the darkest depths of the ocean.

During such a mission on 18 June 2023, the submersible - with Rush onboard - went missing , losing contact with the surface ship less than two hours after it began its descent.

We look at who Stockton Rush is as the world learns the five people aboard the missing submersible have died.

Described by Smithsonian Magazine as a "daredevil inventor", Rush pushed the envelope of underwater exploration and complained about strict rules he said were holding the industry back.



"It's obscenely safe because they have all these regulations. But it also hasn't innovated or grown - because they have all these regulations," Rush told the magazine in 2019.

Through the innovative use of materials and state-of-the-art technology, OceanGate is developing the next generation of 5-person submersibles. Coupled with a patented launch and recovery platform, the deep ocean is now more accessible for human exploration than ever before. -- OceanGate description

In an attempt to raise his company's profile, Rush began in 2021 to take paying customers to the iconic wreck of the Titanic on his specially built vessel.



During such a mission on 18 June 2023, the submersible - with Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and Dawood's son Suleman, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet on board - went missing, losing contact with the surface ship less than two hours after it began its descent.

Late on Wednesday, rescuers had but hours to find the missing Titanic submersible in the remote North Atlanti, but no sign of them has been found.



Titanic expert Tim Maltin said: "It's pitch black down there. It's freezing cold. The seabed is mud, and it's undulating. You can't see your hand in front of your face.



"It's really a bit like being an astronaut going into space."



As the search continued, those who've previously experienced being on one such expedition have come forward.



Aaron Newman, an investor in OceanGate who toured the wreckage off the coast of Canada in 2021, said it's "basically going to another planet".



In an interview with Today, he added: "You're getting in this craft, you're bolted in – it's a tube that's comfortable, but not spacious."



He shared the sub is "very hot and stuffy" initially, but "by the time you hit the bottom, the water down there is below what standard freezing temperature is".

On Thursday, a US Coast Guard official announced at a press conference that the five people aboard the missing submersible died in what appears to have been a "catastrophic implosion".

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans," OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement.



"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."

The trips cost $250 000 (R4.6m) with hardly a guarantee that the 110-year-old wreck will be reached, given all the potential obstacles, like bad weather, while customers must also sign a waiver recognising the possible risk of death.



In a November 2022 episode of CBS journalist David Pogue's Unsung Science podcast, Rush discussed the Titan sub's mechanics and build.



Furthermore, Rush extolled the excursions and pushed back against claims his equipment seemed slapped together - though he admitted his sub was steered with a modified video game controller.



But he insisted that the fundamental design was sound and not slipshod.

"The pressure vessel is not 'MacGyver' at all because that's where we worked with Boeing and NASA and the University of Washington," he explained.

"Everything else can fail. Your thrusters can go, your lights can go, you're still going to be safe," he said.

In an attempt to give his comments some credibility, however, he added that there was a "limit" to safety.

"You know, at some point, safety is just pure waste. I mean, if you just want to be safe, don't get out of bed, don't get in your car, don't do anything. At some point, you're going to take some risk, and it really is a risk-reward question."

The Titanic trips followed a long period of delay, during which Rush failed to get the proper permits for the project's support vessel.



He also admitted that visiting the legendary shipwreck was part of a marketing strategy as he attempted to grow his business and develop new innovations for submersible vessels.



"If you ask people to name something underwater, it's going to be sharks, whales, Titanic," he told Smithsonian.

But while taking a trip into the depths of the ocean might sound enticing, there are other ways of experiencing what was once dubbed the "unsinkable" ship.

Earlier this year, rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic was released.



The footage from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) was shot about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985. Most of it has not been previously released to the public.

So, who exactly is the daredevil inventor?



According to his company website, Rush began his career not underwater but as a pilot, qualifying for the United Airlines Jet Training Institute in 1981 at the age of 19, becoming the youngest to do so.

During college at Princeton University, he spent summers serving as a DC-8 first officer on flights to Europe and the Middle East.

In the year he left Princeton, Rush joined the McDonnell Douglas Corporation as a flight test engineer on its F-15 program, spending two years at Edwards Air Force Base on its APG-63 radar test and anti-missile programs.

He then got an MBA at UC Berkeley, after which he dabbled in experimental aircraft and submarines.

In the year he left UC Berkeley, he personally built a Glasair III experimental aircraft, which he still owns and flies, and subsequently constructed a heavily-modified Kittredge K-350 two-man submarine, in which he has conducted more than 30 dives.

And, over the last two decades, Rush threw himself into several ocean-related tech ventures, including serving on the board of Seattle's BlueView Technologies, which makes small, high-frequency sonar systems.

During his interview on the Unsung Science podcast, Rush downplayed the risk of going to the depths of the ocean, saying that he was more concerned by the unexpected.



"What I worry about most are things that will stop me from being able to get to the surface. Overhangs, fish nets, entanglement hazards," he said.

He also said that he worried more about passengers getting injured on the journey out to the Titanic.

"When you're on the ship in icy states with big doors that can crush your hands and people who may not have the best balance who fall down, bang their head. That's, to me, the dangerous part."

