5h ago

Share

Spanish climber ends 500 days of isolation in cave: 'I haven't talked to anyone for a year and a half'

accreditation
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini reacts upon getting out of a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on 14 April 2023 after spending 500 days inside. (Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP)
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini reacts upon getting out of a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on 14 April 2023 after spending 500 days inside. (Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP)
  • Mountain climber Beatriz Flamini spent 500 days by herself in a cave.
  • The experiment hopes to shine light on the effects of isolation on the human body.
  • She last saw the world on 21 November 2021 and was unaware of world events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A 50-year-old Spanish mountain climber emerged on Friday from an underground cave where she spent 500 days in seclusion as part of an experiment on the effects of isolation on the human body.

Wearing dark sunglasses, Beatriz Flamini smiled and embraced family members who had gathered to greet her as she climbed out of the cave near Motril in southern Spain.

"I haven't talked to anyone for a year and a half, only myself," the experienced mountaineer and solo climber told reporters, calling the experience "excellent, unbeatable".

Flamini began her challenge on 21 November 2021 - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and while the world was still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She remained 70 metres (230 feet) underground, except for a week when she was forced to leave the cave because an internet router that allowed her to call for help in an emergency broke down.

While the problem was being fixed, Flamini remained in isolation in a tent, she and members of her team told daily newspaper El Pais and other Spanish media.

"I don't know what has happened in the world... for me it is still 21 November 2021," she told reporters after leaving the cave.

Beatriz Flamini
Beatriz Flamini exiting the cave in Los Gauchos on 14 April 2023 (Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP)

Flamini said she spent her time reading with the aid of artificial lights, exercising, and knitting woolly hats.

She was monitored by a technical team, who left food at an exchange point in the cave without having contact with her.

Flamini had two cameras to document her experience, which will be turned into a documentary by Spanish production company Dokumalia.

"There have been many challenges of this type, but none with all the rules that were set," said David Reyes of the Andalusian Federation of Speleology, who was in charge of her security.

"Being alone and in total isolation, without contact with the outside, without (natural) light, without time references," he told reporters.

Spanish Tourism Minister Hector Gomez called it an "extreme endurance test", which he hoped would have "great value" for science.

Flamini said one of the toughest moments came when the cave was invaded by flies, but she "never" considered abandoning the challenge.

"There have been difficult moments, and it is true that there have been very beautiful moments, and both are what made it possible to carry one," she said.

"I got along very well with myself," she added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
beatriz flaminicaveisolation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

05 Apr

Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»

05 Apr

A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

24 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo