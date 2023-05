Mehmet Özyürek, the proud owner of the world’s longest nose, has died at the age of 75. According to Guiness World Records, he was awarded the title of longest nose on a living person (male) three times: first in 2001 on Guinness World Records: Primetime in Los Angeles, again in 2010 on the set of Lo Show dei Record in Italy and one last time in 2021. Each time, it measured 8.8 cm from the bridge to the tip, which is the length of a playing card.