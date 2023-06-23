Wife of sub passenger related to famous Titanic couple who died together

Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush was married to Wendy Rush, a descendant of passengers on board the Titanic.

On Thursday, a US Coast Guard official announced at a press conference that Rush and the four others had died in what appears to have been a "catastrophic implosion".

Wendy Rush is the great-great-granddaughter of Ida and Isador Straus, who died on board the Titanic, Ida wouldn't leave her husband's side.

Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush was one of five passengers on board the Titanic sub, Titan, that vanished on 18 June.

The sub was on its way to visit the wreckage of the famous shipwreck, a mission the "daredevil inventor" thought absolutely necessary as the Titanic began slowly decaying due to metal-eating bacteria.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans."

As news broke of the deaths, stories came to light of the men who made the expedition into the deepest and darkest depths of the ocean to marvel at the biggest shipwreck known to man.

For one, Wendy Rush, who married Stockton Rush in 1986, per a New York Times article, was the great-great-granddaughter of two victims of the Titanic, Ida and Isidor Straus.

Survivors speak of the co-owner of Macy's department store and his wife, who wouldn't leave her husband's side, instead giving up her seat on a lifeboat.

"He begged her to get on, and she turned and said to him, 'Isidor, we have been together for all these years. Where you go, I go.'" Jessica Straus, another descendant of Ida and Isador, told Titanic Belfast what she'd heard of her great-great-grandparents and their story.

In James Cameron's 1997 film, Titanic, he paid homage to the couple. Viewers will recall an elderly couple lying together on their bed in the movie.

Water came rushing in, as they spent their final moments together.

