You must visit The Cape Heritage Museum, but first, you'll have to face our racist past

News24's Bashiera Parker recently visited The Cape Heritage Museum at the Castle of Good Hope. She speaks to curator, Igshaan Higgins, as he explains why every South African should stop by the newly opened museum.

On the corner of Darling and Buitenkant streets in Cape Town is the Castle of Good Hope.



Visiting the Castle feels like a completely new experience for me all these years later. The last time I was there must have been in primary or high school. So there's a new sense of wonder for me walking the winding path to the entrance, with the bustling city to my left.

When I finally make my way to the Cape Heritage Museum, however, despite a warm greeting from Mr Igshaan Higgins, my eye immediately catches the sign overhead, and despite quietly battling the muscle in my face, it begins to drop.

"This gets a lot of attention," Higgins, a lawyer and curator of the Cape Heritage Museum, tells me as he points to the "Net Blankes" sign.

"I always tell people, 'If you can't make it past here, don't go in.' You can't erase it from memory. You can't erase it. It's part of who we are."

Who we are and where we've been

The Cape Heritage Museum opened during the pandemic, but Higgins started collecting artefacts some 25 years ago.

He tells me: "I was just finished studying. I started my career as a lawyer, but I was always very intrigued by who we are as a people – and why is it that nothing has been written about us?"

"You can't go to any museum in this country and see your own culture," he says of the multifaceted Cape Town community, and the Cape Malay culture.

"And why is that? It's because, you know, money is set with people, or white people, and white people will basically pour money into what is important to them. That wasn't important to them. So I started collecting art."

Soon after, Higgins had an exhibition, and when a close friend of his, Dr Anwah Nagia, one of Cape Town's foremost anti-apartheid activists, died in 2020, many of the art pieces he had was on display at a memorial. He was eventually approached by the Castle to bring them all together – and keep them together – on exhibit.

"I said, 'Well, give me a space.'"

Higgins personally cleaned out the rooms, located in a quiet, unsuspecting right corner of the Castle, just beneath a small arch. He put in his own electricity, and he tells me, where there are blanks in history, he has two artists with him who regularly paint portraits to add to the space.

One of the last portraits you see is of a well-dressed black man, upset. He's got an eviction notice in hand, and he's sitting on a bench which is reserved for white people. "He even gets disrespected by the bird who shits on the bench while he's sitting there," says Higgins, explaining his vision to me.

One of the first portraits you see, is of Jan van Riebeeck. Below the portrait, which we've come to accept as the definitive image of the settler, is a portrait of how he actually looks, explains Higgins.

"And secondly, he also did not build this castle. In fact, by the time this castle was built in 1666, he was gone already for four years, because he was only here from 1652 to 1662."

He explains:

The point is, the victor wrote history, and we, as the victims, people of khoi origin and people of slave origin, we just accept it. And that's, unfortunately, the story of South Africa. We are now in the process of starting to unravel all these lies so that eventually we will get to an unedited version of history.

How far we've come

Each room in the Cape Heritage Museum tells a story – and for the most part, it's a pretty bleak one.

You start with that portrait of Jan van Riebeeck, and despite a brief reprieve that sees Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cover of a magazine – Higgins has quite the sense of humour; he tells me he included it because Harry "went full circle" – the history of the Cape Town community is one of slavery, with even the pretty, colourful houses of the Bo-Kaap forever plagued by the ugliness of gentrification.

But in one room burns miyang stokkies (incense sticks) with portraits of Sheikh Yusuf, Tuan Guru and Abu Bakar Efendi, telling the story of Islam in South Africa.

Another room is dedicated to the women of the Cape, who kept the community together, and all the beauty that came from a very ugly situation.

"People were forced into this area but out of it came doopmals (Islamic name givings), our weddings, our rampies (cut up lemon leaves, wrapped, for their fragrance), the reading of the Quran, the head fashions. All of this beauty is illustrated within the realm of Bo-Kaap," he tells me, pointing to three modest, fully-beaded wedding dresses on display – one 65 years old, one is 35 years old, and the last is three years old.

When we move on to District Six, he speaks of social cohesion before taking me to a narrow hallway bursting with colour.

"This is an ode to the Tweede Nuwe Jaar, which obviously was the day the slaves were given their so-called freedom for one day of the year. Instead of just getting drunk and partying, they dressed like their masters. They painted their faces. That was their protest against the state. Now we celebrate it every year."

"So even if I'm dead one day, it'll still be there. Because if I do nothing to this museum for the next 100 years, it's here, it's full."

Where we're going

The final stop on the tour is a room of South African and international leaders who supported the anti-apartheid movement.

Dompas divides the room, however – a constant reminder of where we've been – while community leaders have a dedicated wall of their own – a "beacon of hope" of where we're going.

But for Higgins, the museum must be one that represents all – "a truly South African space" – and running a food scheme from the Castle and hoping to bring 10 000 youth to the museum this year, he says: "It mustn't just be a pretty place, it must be a place of activism."

A museum is not just a place of dead people and all that, it must be alive. Museums don't just have to be places where you put little stolen items from Africa, because we're following the European model. Our idea of a museum, our places of memory, must be different. It mustn't just be about a place of memory, but it must be a place of reflection.

Standing before one last artwork – a collection of broken figurines bought on the parade in a cracked and scrumbling "scorched earth" – I read: "Do not be dismayed by the brokenness of the world. All things break. And all things can be mended. Not with time, as they say, but with intention. So go. Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The broken world waits in darkness for the light that is you."

"When people say, 'We're a messed up country', we've only been around for 30 years," Higgins tells me at the end of the tour. "We are still adapting to democracy. We are still adapting. And this museum is a beacon of hope. And I think every South African should pay homage to this place."

He offers me a koesister – a sweet end – as he explains we shouldn't just be ready to leave for the Australias and Canadas just yet. Instead, he invites everyone to visit the museum.

"Pop in here, have a look at it," he says. "Let's start questioning ourselves. 'What kind of South African do I want to be?'"

