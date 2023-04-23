2h ago

'A new dawn and beginning': Shauwn Mkhize opens up about upcoming memoir

Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
Shauwn Mhkize
Photo: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images
  • Businesswoman and reality TV star Shaun Mkhize is opening up about her upcoming memoir, My World My Rules.
  • Published by African Perspectives, My World My Rules is available from Exclusive Books bookstores countrywide and online platforms from Wednesday, 26 April.
  • In a statement, she says the book is her way of saying her peace, letting things go, healing her wounds and her last words to her late parents.

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize is opening up about her upcoming memoir, My World My Rules, just days before its release.

Per a statement, MaMkhize celebrates the book as the "final chapter" and the start of a new era.

"It's my way of saying my peace, letting things go, healing my wounds and saying my final words to my parents and my brother who are physically no longer with me," she says in the statement. "This marks a new dawn and beginning for me."

According to the statement, her journey started as a young accounting graduate who returned from an overseas experience and landed what seemed to be a dream job at the multinational corporation that sponsored her international training. It adds that she ventured into business soon after her dream job dissolved into disappointment and a humiliating salary.

"In My World My Rules, MaMkhize dispels the urban legends about her wealth, family, marriage and ensuing divorce. She reflects on the much-publicised story of her reinvention as MaMkhize, a soccer boss and shares lessons she has learned from the experiences that life has given her."

She also allows readers a glimpse into her formative years and family life and illuminates how that shaped the woman she is today without spoiling her aura of mystique. She also shares how her childhood was torn apart by her father's assassination and her brother's quest for vengeance.

"I hope people understand that I didn't grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth like they think. I hope they learn about my childhood," MaMkhize continues in the statement. "Nothing came easy for us. We went through a lot of trials and tribulations."

Shauwn Mkhize
Shauwn Mkhize's My World My Rules

"I've worked extremely hard to be where I am today, and I've never allowed my upbringing to dictate my future. I hope this book will inspire the young black girl to dream the impossible, to be driven, resilient, and to never give up."

Published by African Perspectives, My World My Rules is available from Exclusive Books book stores countrywide and online platforms from Wednesday, 26 April.

 


