A tribute to Mark Pilgrim

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim has died at the age of 53.

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022.

Here, we pay tribute to the star - "a hero and brother," said HOT 102.7FM's Lloyd Madurai.

The South African broadcasting industry went radio silent on Sunday, 5 March, when the death of veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim was announced.

Pilgrim died after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53.

"It was with great sadness that I share this news," Lloyd Madurai, managing director at HOT 102.7FM said in an online statement. "Our hero and brother and much loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45."



The beloved media personality was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

Following his diagnosis, Pilgrim launched a YouTube video series chronicling his recovery journey.

An unforgettable career in radio

While Pilgrim has lived most of his life in South Africa, it may surprise some that he was born in England.

He moved to South Africa at the age of 9, completed matric at Sasolburg High School and studied at Wits.

While he is predominantly known as a radio presenter and it's something he always knew he wanted to do, working in the media was not Pilgrim's first career path.

With a B.Com degree in Industrial Psychology, Pilgrim was a consumer researcher for 8 years before honing in on his warm delivery and instantly recognisable voice by making a switch and finding his feet on campus radio in the 80s.

His next stop was 5fm, where he spent 10 years before his contract was terminated. In 2003, News24 reported that Pilgrim was dismissed for not adhering to the approved playlist and for speaking about the then romance rumours between fellow DJs Nicole Fox and Gareth Cliff on air when he was asked not to.

Pilgrim was quickly hired as a freelancer by 94.7 Highveld Stereo, where he spent 10 years broadcasting across Johannesburg while simultaneously broadcasting on 94.5 Kfm across the Cape.



In 2014 Pilgrim joined the start-up station Hot919. After winning Station of the Year in SA for 5 years in a row, it became a new commercial station, Hot102.7FM, in 2021.

Pilgrim was the host of the popular 09:00 to 12:00 show from Monday to Saturday at the time of his death. However, he hung his mic while recovering from multiple medical procedures in the ICU.

The radio DJ has earned multiple awards for his presence on radio throughout his career.

Having dedicated more than two decades of his life to radio, the South African radio industry honoured Pilgrim by inducting him into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame in July 2021 for his contribution to the medium for many decades.

Thanks to all the radio stations and every listener that has shared my radio journey since the campus radio days in the late 80s! This afternoon at the SA Radio Awards I’m being inducted into the HALL OF FAME. Truly an award I’ll always remember and treasure! THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/8e0zRgFFse — Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) July 30, 2021

His Hot102.7FM show, The Mark Pilgrim Show, was nominated for and won Best Weekend Radio Show for a second time at this year's Radio Awards, which took place on Saturday, 26 November.

From voice-overs to presenting and beyond

Once shifting into the media industry, Pilgrim's sky was the limit as he embarked on a TV career in conjunction with his ventures on the radio.

He first began as a voice artist, narrating various shows. It was then, in 1999, that Pilgrim hosted his first show - e.tv's lifestyle programme New Moves which focused on travel, food, fashion and technology at the turn of the millennium.

In 2001 he became well-known on TV screens as the host of the first season of Big Brother South Africa. In 2002 he returned as the host of the second season, and in 2003 hosted the first season of Big Brother Africa.

From 2001 to 2005, Pilgrim also hosted Retail Therapy on M-Net, a music insert that played across shows on the channel, advertising the latest music available on CD and DVD.

In 2004, Pilgrim hosted the makeover show Face2Face on SABC2, and in 2005 he was the host of Sex Etc, an entertaining, informative and educational show about all things of a sexual nature. The show first aired on M-Net but is now available to stream on Showmax.

His final turn as a TV host was on M-Net's multi-million rand game show, Power of 10, in 2008.

When Pilgrim wasn't hosting a radio show, lending his voice radio or television commercials, corporate video or IVR phone lines or hosting a TV show, he spent his time working as an MC, motivational speaker, a DJ and even dabbled in writing.



Per his website, Pilgrim has been deejaying at clubs and corporate events since he started on radio back in 1995 and is especially renowned in South Africa for his 'box of classics'. And the same can be said for the Master of Ceremonies service he offers.

Naturally inclined to be a speaker, spread a message of positivity, and inspire others with what he has been through, Pilgrim was also a motivational speaker. Based on his autobiography with the same title, his 45-minute multimedia talk entitled Beyond the Baldness is well suited to conferences and functions that are themed around reaching your goals.

From 2013 to early 2016, he was also a magazine columnist for South Africa's Living and Loving magazine, writing a monthly column about parenting from a dad's perspective.

Beyond the Baldness was published in 2015 and is about never giving up, fighting back and chasing your dreams.

Fighting cancer

Pilgrim was diagnosed with and beat aggressive stage 3 testicular cancer, which spread to his lungs and kidneys, in 1988. He was 18 years old.

After 33 years in remission, in February, Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer which he revealed in June 2022 had spread to his femur, the base of his spine, and his lymph nodes.

Following his diagnosis, the radio presenter launched a YouTube video series chronicling his recovery journey.

"This section of my YouTube channel is for anyone who is going through cancer or is supporting someone who is. It documents my journey and desire to find positivity," reads the description of the vlog titled Mark's Cancer Journey – 2022.

In July, Pilgrim revealed during his seventh round of chemotherapy treatment that his latest scans had shown "a further significant reduction in the tumours (in size and intensity)".

A month later, the TV personality revealed that after a 45-minute radiation therapy session, "the tumours in the leg and spine are hopefully gone."

Pilgrim suffered a collapsed lung in September, leading to multiple related issues.

In October and November, the journalist underwent multiple medical procedures to address the collapsed lung, which saw him spend weeks in the ICU recovering. He was discharged from hospital, two months later, in time to ring in the new year with his fiancée, Adrienne Watkins.

"He fought valiantly to the very end," said Lloyd Madurai in his statement Sunday. "Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. They were together for his last breath.

"The family thank you for being part of his journey. For loving him and for celebrating him and supporting him always. Mark will be greatly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace."

