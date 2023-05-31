52m ago

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and family attacked at home by fish knife-wielding former chef

  • Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were attacked at their home by a former chef, Jack Bissell.
  • Bissell was holding a fish knife when he shouted: "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down."
  • No physical harm was done to the actor and his family; a source says they were "absolutely terrified" and have had "many sleepless nights".

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were home in London when a former employee broke in.

"I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down," Jack Bissell, a chef who worked for the family, yelled, fish knife in hand.

The incident was recounted in court on 10 May, per BBC, but details of the encounter were not made public until blanket restrictions were successfully challenged by the Daily Mail this week.

Bissell gave no defence in court and pleaded guilty. He was fined £250 and now has a three-year restraining order against him.

While it is unclear why he attacked the Sherlock actor, days before, while buying pitta bread, he revealed his plan to burn down the family's home to a shopkeeper.

On the night, the Doctor Strange star's former employee caused significant damage when he threw a plant at the garden wall and spat at the intercom before tearing it loose with his fish knife, the court heard.

Though he escaped after the attack, his DNA on the intercom led to his arrest.

It appears no physical harm came to the actor and his family, as a source tells the Daily Mail: "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.

"Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again." 


