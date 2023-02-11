2h ago

AKA mourned by EFF, DA and more: 'The music industry has lost an innovative artist'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay

  • EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the senseless killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in a statement on Saturday morning.
  • Messages by political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, were also shared on Twitter.
Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.

The South African rapper's death was confirmed by his parents, Tony and Lynn, in a statement shared on social media on Saturday morning. 

"To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, most importantly, father to his beloved daughter, Kairo. To many, he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved, and he gave love in return."
-- Tony and Lynn Forbes on the death of their son.

Following news of his death, industry colleagues, friends, and fans paid tribute to AKA, remembering the indelible mark he left on the music industry in the country.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture issued a statement on Twitter, mourning "one of the most patriotic artists who flew the South African flag high where ever he went."

EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the senseless killing of Forbes in a statement on Saturday morning. 

"The news of AKA's passing comes as a shock to us as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police," said Mayor Kaunda.

He added that the inhumane killing of the rapper on a popular nightlife street would impact Durban's hottest nightspots image that the Municipality and its partners have worked hard over the years to build.

Furthermore, the Mayor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Forbes family, friends, and fans.

Statements by political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, were shared on Twitter.

"Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm. AKA was an indisputable talent, and the music industry has lost an innovative artist. May His Soul Rest In Peace," tweeted the EFF.

The DA wrote: "The DA mourns the tragic death of the award-winning rapper, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Forbes family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. The loss of AKA is felt by many who have been touched by his music."

Police are investigating a double murder.


akamusiccelebrity deaths
