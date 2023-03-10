'Always in our hearts' - Loved ones share memories and top loves of 'hero' Mark Pilgrim at memorial

Friends, industry colleagues and family gathered on Friday to celebrate Mark Pilgrim's life.

On Friday, Mark Pilgrim's life was honoured in a private memorial service in Johannesburg.

Friends, industry colleagues and family attended the service, during which his lifelong friends Kevin Cook and Julian, managing director of HOT 102.7FM Lloyd Madurai, radio presenter Simon Parkinson and Pilgrim's fiancée Adrienne Watkins spoke fondly of the beloved media personality.

The service started with two songs, Why Do You Go by Peter Crosby and Far Away Places by Joshua Nichols. It was then shared that these were part of Pilgrim's top 5 favourites, which Watkins had played to Pilgrim on Sunday morning before his death.



Proceedings then commenced at 09:41 – later explained by Watkins to have been in tribute to Pilgrim's love of technology.

"This is the universal time setting on all Apple devices. As you know, Mark was a tech nerd and an Apple nut … and so in celebration of our whizkid, we felt this was quite apt," she said.

Pilgrim's close friend Kevin spoke of their special friendship: "Mark was my best friend. It was a friendship that began in the 90s in the DJ box of the M-Net SuperSport Action Cafés. We would throw bananas to the crowd in exchange for prizes and shots…."

"Mark, my dudie, I will miss you."

"In the words of Mark, 'Holy Guacamole! You all pitched'," said Madurai as he took the stage.



"Mark was incredibly passionate about radio and music and always the consummate professional," he added, "having said that, he did have a few quirks."

Madurai highlighted a few, saying, "he was incredibly proud of his one ball [testicle] and had a phobia of feet."

"Having said all this, Mark was a true legend… Mark had three loves: His first, his girls; the second, his love for his soulmate Adrienne; and third, his love for radio ... Thank you, Mark, my brother, for the memories, for the music. You will always be in our hearts."

Sharing a recent memory, Parkinson spoke of the deal he and Pilgrim made when he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February last year.



They both knew Pilgrim would be undergoing chemotherapy and that a common side effect was nausea. While Parkinson could handle Pilgrim eating boiled eggs in studio, he joked that he could not take Pilgrim vomiting.

"I said, 'I'll make a bet with you. I'll buy you anything you like.' He said, 'Okay, I'll have a bottle of red wine every time I don't vomit in the studio.'"

Parkinson continues to explain that he bought and gifted Pilgrim nine bottles of wine, "and then, unfortunately, the sickness started to take hold, and he couldn't make it to air".

"I brought bottles 10 and 11," Parkinson said, adding that bottles 10 and 11 are for Pilgrim's ex-wife, Nicole, and his fiancée Watkins to "open and toast to a fantastic man" when they felt they were ready.

Watkins then took to the podium to pay tribute.

"To my beautiful Mark, this is not goodbye, just farewell," she said. "The last three years have been the most incredible years of my existence. From our very first date, you took my breath away, you whirl-winded yourself into my life, and it felt like something out of a famous movie scene."

"My beautiful Mark, I thank you for our love story. The adventure of a lifetime. The incredible memories. The privilege and honour I've had to love you, to walk this last chapter with you, to take care of you, and above all, to be loved by you... My baby, I cannot tell you how thankful I am for our little infinity; I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. Within the numbered days you gave me forever, and for this, I will be eternally grateful."

"Goodbye, my lover. Goodbye, my friend. You have been the greatest soundtrack to my life, and for this, I thank you," Watkins concluded. "I will never stop loving you, my Mark. My best friend. My soulmate. My hero."



The rest of Pilgrim's top five favourite songs continued to play as the service ended. Hold Me Now by Thompson Twins, Baby Jane by Rod Stewart, and finally, Don't Stop Believin' by Journey.

