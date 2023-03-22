44m ago

Amanda Bynes seeks help after psychotic break

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
According to multiple reports, star Amanda Bynes has been placed on psychiatric hold.

TMZ reports the actor called 911 herself after she was found roaming the streets naked in downtown Los Angeles. She said she was coming down from a psychotic episode.

Law enforcement told the publication the star was unharmed and taken to a police station.

Bynes has long battled with her mental health, leading to a public meltdown in 2014.

Last year, the court terminated her nine-year conservatorship, however, and the star, recently engaged, shared exciting plans for the future amid her newfound freedom.

At the time, she said she would continue her Bachelor's Degree, majoring in Creative Industry Studies, and was working on a new fragrance.

But Bynes cancelled her appearance at 90s Con in Connecticut at the weekend due to illness, TMZ reports, and is currently in hospital receiving care. 


