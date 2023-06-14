5h ago

Amber Heard pays Johnny Depp $1 million one year after legal battle concludes

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • Amber Heard has paid Johnny Depp a $1 million settlement fee.
  • The settlement comes one year after the exes concluded their high-profile legal battle over abuse claims.
  • Depp will donate the settlement money to charity.

Amber Heard has paid Johnny Depp a $1 million settlement fee, one year after the exes concluded their high-profile defamation case.

On 1 June 2022, the jury reached a verdict, siding with Depp. They awarded the actor $15 million in damages.

Depp filed a suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Though she didn't name Depp, he sued her for $50 million in damages for implying he was abusive during their time together.

Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse".

The Aquaman star appealed the verdict, so too did Depp, as he was also found guilty of defaming Heard, though she won a much lesser $2 million in compensatory damages.

Both decided to drop said appeals in December, however, and agreed to settle.

Heard has since moved on, and is living in Spain with her daughter.

Depp has made his return to the silver screen, and made a public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

According to People, Depp will donate the settlement money to five charities. Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance will all receive $200 000.   


