An upcoming move to France and leading SA to a 2023 World Cup victory: Siya Kolisi has high hopes

After tending to a recent injury, Siya Kolisi is returning to captain the Bok squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Kolisi and his Springbok teammates carry the sporting dreams of the country on their shoulders.

The Bok captain speaks to us about his Xhosa heritage, Rugby World Cup hopes and a new partnership aimed at helping under-resourced communities through The Kolisi Foundation.

There was mild concern surrounding Siya Kolisi's inclusion in the Springbok squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup ahead of this week's announcement, but groups of rugby fanatics across South Africa erupted with joy upon hearing that he would be returning to captain the squad.

Kolisi recently had knee surgery and got the all-clear just in time to captain the Springboks at the upcoming World Cup in France in September.

The tournament has become about more than just the game of rugby and now sees a wide cross-section of South Africans represented on and off the field, cheering in stands, homes, pubs and shebeens.

Unofficially nicknamed "South Africa's head boy" by social media users, Kolisi wears many hats, which can often come with the weight of the hopes of the people who look to him for various reasons.

Kolisi is a man who, together with his Springbok teammates, has carried the sporting hopes and dreams of the country on his shoulders.

Rugby has played a unifying role for the nation since Nelson Mandela donned the Springbok jersey at the World Cup victory in 1995. The subsequent wins in 2007 and under Kolisi's captaincy in 2019 have significantly contributed to nationhood and social cohesion.



READ MORE | Springboks' success belies the hurdles still facing young black players

"I obviously want us to win this World Cup, and I know that we are going to do everything we can to do so. It is about controlling what we can, namely, to prepare as hard as we always do and are doing, play the best rugby that we are able to, and have the belief that it is possible, especially with the support from the South African community," said Kolisi in a recent interview with BOS Ice Tea.

Rising above it all

There is something profound in Kolisi's birthdate.

Just months after Nelson Mandela was released and a real sense of hope for a democratic South Africa was germinating, Kolisi was born in Zwide township in the Eastern Cape on 16 June 1991, a day that marks one of the darkest days of apartheid.

Decades before, on 16 June 1976, the country's youth took to the streets to protest the government's plan to make Afrikaans the language of instruction in schools, and hundreds were shot and killed by police. Each year, the day is commemorated in memoriam of the lives lost and the future they laid their lives on the line for.

Through his talent, Kolisi has risen above many challenges to impact the nation as a sporting icon and inspirational person, and together with his wife, Rachel, the couple now works to help under-resourced communities through The Kolisi Foundation.

To support the work that the foundation does and celebrate South Africa, BOS Ice Tea and Siya Kolisi have launched a Limited Edition can, which is being sold in South Africa and Europe. For every can sold, BOS donates to the Kolisi Foundation, supporting its aim to bring about systemic change through sport and education, addressing gender-based violence, and contributing to food security.

Proud Xhosa heritage

Kolisi's Limited Edition can draws inspiration from his Xhosa heritage, making use of colourful beaded patterning.

Supplied

The Springbok captain says it is important for him to know who he is and where he comes from so that he can pass it on to his kids.



"It is important for me to be Xhosa. I love being Xhosa. I love the traditions of our culture. It's something that I will take with me wherever I go and show it with pride to the rest of the world."

READ MORE | 'Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story' scoops award at Tribeca Film Festival

Through his high-profile role, Kolisi has been able to share aspects of his culture with an audience that would not normally encounter it.

Amagwijo singing is a deeply embedded Xhosa practice of collective singing that takes the form of call and response, with an 'I say something, you say something' structure. I hear you; you hear me.

He sings with his team before a match. "We did that when I was a little boy. Whenever you are hungry, or your team is playing, or you're going through a tough time, you join in the singing because it makes you forget. It makes you feel connected to the people around you. It's like they feel they're carrying the burden with you for that moment that you're singing with them."

We now see Kolisi and his teammates engaging in this practice and sharing it with a wider audience across the world.

When the Kolisis move to France after the World Cup, they will undoubtedly act as valuable ambassadors for South Africa.



He says he hopes that his Limited Edition BOS Ice Tea takes off in Europe and spreads a bit of South African joy while generating funds for the Kolisi Foundation's work at home."I think this is why it's so important for me that the can is designed like this. It's personal to me. It means a lot and talks about my heritage. I believe the rest of the world needs to see more positive news coming out of our country."





Inspiring change

Speaking about a principle he learned growing up, Kolisi also highlighted the kind of difference the funds generated from this sale will make.

"Your small, his small and her small, it all makes a big difference at the end of the day. We can turn that into a meal for a family that never had one, supply a 'Power2You'-pack to a woman at risk, or employ a passionate youth to coach soccer in their community. We want to encourage people to know that they can do whatever they can."



"If you don't have money, give your time. If you don't have time, be an example within your community. My story is not unique in any shape or form. There are millions of South Africans who go through what I've been through. This Limited Edition can will make a vulnerable child's life a little bit better. It's a can that will open so many doors. It will open up opportunities in every community that we work in. It doesn't matter how much you give to the Foundation; we always have a way of turning it into something bigger."Kolisi also notes the importance of mentorship, which he believes impacted his life positively, thanks to a few key figures who gave him their wisdom, guidance and support. This, in turn, shaped his life.





Supplied

When he was just 11 years old, Eric Songwiqi identified his rugby talent and was instrumental in him being awarded a scholarship to Grey High School.



"Coach Eric approached me following our team's defeat by 50 points. He told me that he believed in me. His belief in my potential was transformative. I believe that sincere words spoken at the right time can be powerful in affecting the mind and ultimately help in creating a different reality," he said.

Mentorship has helped Kolisi express his true self."You can see when somebody's being themselves, and it's beautiful to see. It is exhausting trying to be something that you're not, putting on a performance. Then you're actually not living. That's why having good people around who truly know you is important. They know who you are and what you stand for, and they'll always push you back into line."





Family first

These days, his wife does just that, and she has helped Kolisi focus on what matters.

With their move to France later this year, they hope to have more time together as a family. Rachel and Siya's irreverent humour and teasing antics have endeared them to their fans, and this playful fun is a constant theme in their family.For them, family is everything and where they find true joy."Whenever we are together, I'm really happy. I'm the stand-up comedian in the family. I don't get taken seriously, but I like that. I missed a lot 'cause I was travelling with rugby, and now, the older the kids are getting, the more joy I'm starting to find with them. That's the biggest joy for me, just to be with them and be a clown for them," said the Springbok captain.As we look to the World Cup in France, we can be grateful for the journey Kolisi has travelled and that he is committed to sharing his success and giving back. By his example, we can be inspired to identify how we are each brewed for greatness and give full expression to it.





READ MORE | Siya and Rachel Kolisi's son wants a baby brother



