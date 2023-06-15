1h ago

Share

Andrew Tate served legal papers by four UK women over allegations of sexual abuse

accreditation
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate arrives at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to attend a hearing on April 10, 2023.
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate arrives at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to attend a hearing on April 10, 2023.
Photo: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP
  • Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been served legal papers by the British lawyer of four women over allegations of sexual assault.
  • Tate is under house arrest in Romania after being held over alleged human trafficking and rape.
  • A statement from the law firm on Wednesday described the women's allegations "including violent rapes, serious physical assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour."

Lawyers for four women have threatened controversial influencer Andrew Tate with a lawsuit in the English courts over allegations of sexual assault.

Former kickboxer Tate - who is under house arrest in Romania after being held over alleged human trafficking and rape charges - was served with legal papers by British lawfirm McCue Jury and Partners.

A statement from the lawfirm on Wednesday described the women's allegations "including violent rapes, serious physical assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour."

It said the women had "put Tate on notice that, depending on his response, legal proceedings will be initiated against him at the High Court in London in the coming weeks". 

The women, now in their late twenties and early thirties, say the offences took place between 2013-2016 when Tate was based in the UK.

"Andrew Tate categorically denies the veracity of the accusations brought by the lawyers of the anonymous women in the UK," a spokesperson for Tate said in a statement.

The statement added that three of the women had filed criminal complaints that the UK authorities had decided to reject.

"What new evidence could have appeared nine years later that would overturn the court's decision?"

'Pornographic acts'

Romanian police arrested Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, late last year.

A Romanian court placed them under house arrest at the end of March after three months of preventive detention on accusations of human trafficking and rape.

They deny all the accusations.

On Tuesday, prosecutors notified the brothers and two other suspects that they are now being investigated for "human trafficking in continued form," a spokesperson for the anti-organised crime prosecution's unit (DIICOT) told AFP.

This offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors are expected to send the case to court by the end of June, according to a source close to the investigation.

The brothers and the two Romanians, also under investigation, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into "pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material" online.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the Big Brother reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views. He currently has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world's best-known influencers.

READ MORE | Andrew Tate: From kickboxer to misogynist influencer 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andrew tatecelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»

14 Jun

A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»
Binge The Real Housewives of Nairobi Reunion now»

14 Jun

Binge The Real Housewives of Nairobi Reunion now»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

14 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Stream Neill Blomkamp's horror flick Demonic»

09 Jun

Stream Neill Blomkamp's horror flick Demonic»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo