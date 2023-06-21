2h ago

Armie Hammer settles divorce with Elizabeth Chambers following sex abuse scandal

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
  • Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have come to a settlement agreement.
  • The couple split after 13 years in 2020, shortly before the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.
  • Hammer confirms in court documents the exes "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support", and their custody agreement over their two children remains unchanged.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have settled their divorce, three years after the couple first announced their split.

Hammer and Chambers were together for 13 years and tied the knot in 2010 before welcoming two children together.

But as women came forward with allegations of abuse against the actor, the two went their separate ways. Hammer was accused of sexual assault by several women, who came forward, sharing interactions of a disturbing nature.

The actor was dropped from several projects as investigations into the allegations began.

Since, he's been cleared of the charges against him, while giving his first interview earlier this year.

The actor denied any criminal wrongdoing while speaking to Air Mail. Elsewhere, he revealed he was molested by a youth pastor at the age of 13, which he says led to his interest in BDSM and sexual power dynamics.

"I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on."
-- Armie Hammer told Air Mail

Hammer and Chambers have reached an uncontested settlement, per court documents obtained by E! News. Hammer confirms the exes "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support".

Their custody agreement over daughter Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6, remains unchanged. However, no further details on it were shared.


