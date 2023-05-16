7h ago

Backstreet Boys in SA: Nick Carter goes shark cage diving while AJ McLean enjoys a round of golf

Bronwyn McKay
Nick Carter in South Africa.
Nick Carter in South Africa.
Photo: Instagram/@nickcarter
  • The Backstreet Boys are making the best of their time in South Africa.
  • From shark cage diving to playing a round of golf, members of the famous boyband are out and about in Cape Town.
  • The Backstreet Boys will perform in Cape Town on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Pretoria for shows on Friday and Saturday.

The Backstreet Boys are making the best of their time in South Africa. 

The boyband is in the country for four performances: two shows at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and two at the SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria, on Friday and Saturday.

After landing in Cape Town on Saturday, bandmates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson spent the weekend watching a rugby game and taking in the view from Signal Hill. 

On Monday, Carter teased his 2.3 million Instagram followers that "something incredible" was happening. "All I can say is that it's gonna be HUGE!!" he added to the caption of a photo of himself. 

Later posts revealed that he and Richardson spent the morning shark cage diving in Gansbaai with Marine Dynamics. 

In a short video of the singer floating in a cage in the water while cleaning his goggles, Carter wrote: "Here's a little preview of what's to come."

Meanwhile, another member of the band, AJ McLean, spent the day playing a round of golf. 

"When I'm South Africa, you know I got to play golf, [sic]" he wrote alongside a carousel of photos, which includes a snap of "a new friend" he made – a peacock. 

"Good to be back in South Africa!!"

