Bad Bunny's ex seeking $40 million, alleges unauthorised use of voice note

  • Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend is suing him for $40 million after alleging he used a recording of her voice without permission.
  • Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez claims she recorded a voice note saying "Bad Bunny, baby," and he's since used it in his music.
  • "Thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz's social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place," the lawsuit claims. "This has caused, and is currently causing De La Cruz to feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious."

A former girlfriend of Bad Bunny has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Puerto Rican megastar, alleging he used a recording of her voice in several songs without permission.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez, who dated Bad Bunny from 2011 to 2016, filed the lawsuit at a Puerto Rican court in San Juan earlier this month, though the outlet Noticel first reported it just this week.

In 2015, before Bad Bunny had skyrocketed to global fame, she recorded a voice note for him saying the phrase "Bad Bunny, baby," court documents say.

She alleges that the singer, born Benito Martinez Ocasio, used the recording shortly thereafter without authorisation, in the introduction of the song Pa Ti and a few years later in Dos Mil 2016, a track off his latest blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti.

For that most recent release, the artist's team sent contracts seeking consent to use De La Cruz's voice, one day before the album release, according to the lawsuit. But the documents say representatives did not wait for a response before putting out the record.

"Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz's social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the 'Bad Bunny, baby,'" says the lawsuit. 

"This has caused, and is currently causing De La Cruz to feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious."


