Bebe Rexha shares photos of bruised face after she has phone thrown at her by concertgoer

Bebe Rexha is "good", despite having a concertgoer attack her on Sunday in New York.



The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan when a man threw his phone at her, hitting her on the forehead mid-song.

She was escorted off stage, where she received medical attention, People reports. Loyal fans cheered her on, as she made her exit, as seen in footage shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with felony assault for using his cellphone as a weapon.

The singer was later taken to the hospital for her injuries, which included a split eyebrow that required stitches.

She's since taken to Instagram, however, sharing photos of her injuries and updating fans. "I'm good," she wrote with a thumbs up.

