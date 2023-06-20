4h ago

Share

Bebe Rexha shares photos of bruised face after she has phone thrown at her by concertgoer

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Bebe Rexha is "good", despite having a concertgoer attack her on Sunday in New York.

The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan when a man threw his phone at her, hitting her on the forehead mid-song.

She was escorted off stage, where she received medical attention, People reports. Loyal fans cheered her on, as she made her exit, as seen in footage shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with felony assault for using his cellphone as a weapon.

The singer was later taken to the hospital for her injuries, which included a split eyebrow that required stitches.

She's since taken to Instagram, however, sharing photos of her injuries and updating fans. "I'm good," she wrote with a thumbs up.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bebe rexhacelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
A trail of bodies. One beneficiary. Stream Showmax Original Rosemary's Hitlist»

16 Jun

A trail of bodies. One beneficiary. Stream Showmax Original Rosemary's Hitlist»
Relive SA's biggest crime stories in Imibuzo»

16 Jun

Relive SA's biggest crime stories in Imibuzo»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

16 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»

14 Jun

A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo