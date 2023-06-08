2h ago

Share

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread to brain

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty is opening up about her health struggles, revealing her cancer has spread to her brain.

The star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but shared she was in remission in 2017. The Charmed alum, however, announced in 2020 her cancer had returned and been classified as stage 4.

Now, the star, who's always spoken candidly about her battle with cancer, has taken to social media sharing her cancer has metastasized to her brain.

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," she shared alongside a video on Instagram.

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life," wrote the star, who recently filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko, per E! News.

She added: "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

SEE THE POST HERE.

Doherty rose to fame in the 90s for her role as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210.

She also famously played Prue Halliwell for three seasons of Charmed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shannen dohertycelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
What we crave isn't always good for us in sexy series The Idol»

07 Jun

What we crave isn't always good for us in sexy series The Idol»
Relive the drama and binge The Real Housewives of Abuja»

07 Jun

Relive the drama and binge The Real Housewives of Abuja»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

07 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
A sacred kingdom needs protection in new movie Mkhonto»

05 Jun

A sacred kingdom needs protection in new movie Mkhonto»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo