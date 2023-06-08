Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread to brain

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty is opening up about her health struggles, revealing her cancer has spread to her brain.



The star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but shared she was in remission in 2017. The Charmed alum, however, announced in 2020 her cancer had returned and been classified as stage 4.

Now, the star, who's always spoken candidly about her battle with cancer, has taken to social media sharing her cancer has metastasized to her brain.

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," she shared alongside a video on Instagram.

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life," wrote the star, who recently filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko, per E! News.

She added: "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

SEE THE POST HERE.

Doherty rose to fame in the 90s for her role as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210.

She also famously played Prue Halliwell for three seasons of Charmed.

