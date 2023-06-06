Bling Empire star Anna Shay, 62, has died

Anna Shay, the Netflix reality series Bling Empire star, has died. She was 62.

Bling Empire Shay died unexpectedly of a stroke Monday, her family confirmed in a media statement.

Her Bling Empire co-stars lead tributes after her death, calling the tragic news a "huge shock".

Anna Shay, the Netflix reality series Bling Empire star, has died. She was 62.



Shay died unexpectedly of a stroke Monday, her family confirmed in a statement to multiple media outlets, Deadline reports.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," they said in a statement obtained by E! News.

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Fans met Shay on season one of Bling Empire, which premiered on Netflix in 2021 and has three seasons.

Shay was last active on Instagram in December when she wished her followers a happy holiday season and gave an extra thanks to Netflix.

Her Bling Empire co-stars lead tributes after her death, calling the tragic news a "huge shock".

"I know that we had issues on the show, but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show," Kim Lee told E! News in a statement. "We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There's no one like Anna Shay; she's an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

Kelly Mi Li shared throwback photos of her and Anna on Instagram, including of them at the beach and of the Bling Empire cast competing on Celebrity Family Feud in 2022.

"You were truly one of a kind," she captioned the carousel, "and we will miss you forever."

Sharing a video montage of moments spent with Shay on Instagram, Kevin Kreider recalled their last moments together.



"You never know when your last goodbye will be," he wrote in the caption. "So unexpected, and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you."

The reality star is survived by her son Kenny Kemp. Though the statement refers to Shay's grandchildren, their identities are not publicly known.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



