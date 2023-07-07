1h ago

Share

Britney Spears details alleged assault by a security guard in Vegas; files a police report

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Las Vegas police said Thursday they had investigated an incident between French NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama's security and pop star Britney Spears.
  • Sharing her side of the story on her Instagram Stories, Spears said she had simply wanted to greet the player when his security team "back handed me in the face".
  • The LVMPD investigated the incident and said "no arrest or citations have been issued".

Las Vegas police said Thursday they had investigated an incident between French NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama's security and pop star Britney Spears.

Wembanyama is in Las Vegas ahead of his first game in the NBA Summer League against Charlotte on Friday and was heading to a restaurant when he was spotted by fans - and Spears.

Media reports said that Spears was pushed away by Wembanyama's security, which the singer's husband Sam Asghari said was "violent" and "out of control".

Wembanyama told reporters after practice that he only heard of Spears' involvement some hours after his dinner.

"There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with the security (to not) stop because it's gonna make a crowd," said the Frenchman.

"That person was calling me 'sir sir' and that person grabbed me from behind, so I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight," he added. "I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away and I didn't stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner."

Sharing her side of the story on her Instagram Stories, Spears said she had simply wanted to greet the player and questioned Wembanyama's account.

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night," she wrote.

"I recognised an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder," she said.

"His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face."

Read Britney's full statement HERE.

The Las Vegas Police Department investigated the incident but did not take any action.

"On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation," the police said in a statement.

"The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time."

Asghari posted on social media saying that Spears had been "assaulted".

"The violent behaviour of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby," he wrote.

"I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan, showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder."

Asghari later shared a second statement on Instagram Stories.

"I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves...I consider my reaction subdued considering what occured, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
britney spearscelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The final episode of Rosemary's Hitlist now streaming»

9m ago

The final episode of Rosemary's Hitlist now streaming»
Be terrified by Jordan Peele's Nope»

9m ago

Be terrified by Jordan Peele's Nope»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

9m ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The Mommy Club Episode 2 now streaming»

04 Jul

The Mommy Club Episode 2 now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo