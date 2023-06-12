1h ago

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline slam 'repulsive' report singer is on meth

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Britney Spears. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
  • Both Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are slamming a recent report claiming the singer is on meth.
  • The Daily Mail claims they spoke to Federline, as well as the former couple's sons, alleging they said the whole ordeal has been "terrifying".
  • Federline slammed the publication for their "repulsive" report, while Spears called the press out for hitting "so low".

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram defending herself as a new report claims the singer is on drugs, specifically crystal meth.

The Daily Mail shared a report on Sunday, 11 June, in which they claim Kevin Federline said the singer was using.

"It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," they allege Federline told journalist Daphne Barak.

Federline has since written of the report, which also shares the alleged feelings of the couples' teenage boys, it "saddens" his family that the publication has "decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured".

On his Instagram Story, Federline added though they did allow journalists into their home at one point, trust was lost and ties were severed.

"The lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism is today," he said.

The singer herself has since addressed the report, calling the news "so sad" and "so low".

Though she doubted Federline and her boys actually made those claims, she also reminisced about the good times they'd had – and how it was all taken away from her.

"l've always felt like the news bullies me … It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent," Spears added. "Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things."

Per People, Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who also saw to the termination of her conservatorship, has since sent a legal letter to the publication demanding they remove the "false and defamatory" article – though it was still up at the time of publication of this article – and conduct an internal investigation into it. 


