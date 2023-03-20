1h ago

Share

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming feels 'grief and sadness' on actor's birthday amid dementia diagnosis

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis.
Photo: Team GT/GC Images
  • Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday with his whole family. 
  • The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared an emotional message on Instagram, saying she felt "grief and sadness" amid her husband's dementia diagnosis.
  • Meanwhile, Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared a video of the actor smiling, dancing, and blowing out candles on his special day.

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared an emotional message on her husband's birthday.

In a video on Instagram, Heming Willis said she "started the morning by crying" as she woke up to celebrate the Die Hard actor's 68th birthday on Sunday. 

She added that while she wishes she was given a choice in the hand she and Willis were dealt, referring to the actor's recent dementia diagnosis, she chooses to "get to it" because she is "raising two children in this".

"Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family."

Heming Willis then shared a reel celebrating her husband on his special day. The clip shows various moments between the married couple and their two daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.  

She captioned the clip: "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

Also celebrating the action star's birthday was his ex-wife, Demi Moore, who shared a video of the whole family serenading him.

"So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the clip, which included Willis smiling, dancing, and blowing out candles.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

Sunday's celebration is the first the family has posted of him since they shared the actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Following his diagnosis, Heming Willis said she would always advocate for her husband and asked paparazzi to "keep your space" and not crowd the actor when he is out and about.

READ MORE | Bruce Willis' wife addresses paparazzi: 'The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays, just don't do it'


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emma heming willisbruce willisdemi moorecelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

17 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
Let's talk about it in Showmax Original Sex and Pleasure»

17 Mar

Let's talk about it in Showmax Original Sex and Pleasure»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

17 Mar

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»

15 Mar

Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo