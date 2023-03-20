Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming feels 'grief and sadness' on actor's birthday amid dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday with his whole family.

The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared an emotional message on Instagram, saying she felt "grief and sadness" amid her husband's dementia diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared a video of the actor smiling, dancing, and blowing out candles on his special day.

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared an emotional message on her husband's birthday.



In a video on Instagram, Heming Willis said she "started the morning by crying" as she woke up to celebrate the Die Hard actor's 68th birthday on Sunday.

She added that while she wishes she was given a choice in the hand she and Willis were dealt, referring to the actor's recent dementia diagnosis, she chooses to "get to it" because she is "raising two children in this".

"Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family."

Heming Willis then shared a reel celebrating her husband on his special day. The clip shows various moments between the married couple and their two daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.



She captioned the clip: "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

Also celebrating the action star's birthday was his ex-wife, Demi Moore, who shared a video of the whole family serenading him.

"So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the clip, which included Willis smiling, dancing, and blowing out candles.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family.

Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them. pic.twitter.com/vcb50QP9hr — Demi Moore (@justdemi) March 20, 2023

Sunday's celebration is the first the family has posted of him since they shared the actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.



Following his diagnosis, Heming Willis said she would always advocate for her husband and asked paparazzi to "keep your space" and not crowd the actor when he is out and about.

READ MORE | Bruce Willis' wife addresses paparazzi: 'The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays, just don't do it'

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



