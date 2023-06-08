4h ago

Share

California Love: Tupac honoured with star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

accreditation

  • Rap legend Tupac Shakur was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Wednesday, almost three decades after the best-selling artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.
  • "It fills my heart with honour to stand here today representing the Shakur family," said Shakur's sister Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur at the unveiling in Los Angeles.
  • The rapper, who died at age 25, had a brief but spectacular career, in which he went from backup dancer to self-styled gangsta and one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

Slain rap legend Tupac Shakur was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Wednesday, almost three decades after the best-selling artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

The ceremony paid tribute to a rapper who died at age 25 after a brief but spectacular career, in which he went from backup dancer to self-styled gangsta and one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

"It fills my heart with honour to stand here today representing the Shakur family," said Shakur's sister Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur at the unveiling in Los Angeles.

"Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great. And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold."

Sekyiwa Set Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupa
Sekyiwa Set Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sekyiwa Set Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupa
Sekyiwa Set Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Big Boy and Sekyiwa Set Shakur at the star ceremon
Big Boy and Sekyiwa Set Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Known for his emotionally intense lyrics and on-stage flair, Shakur sold more than 75 million records, with hits including California Love and Changes.

Shakur also became a key figure in a vaunted rivalry, egged on by promoters, between East Coast and West Coast hip-hop.

Though born in New York, Shakur moved as a teenager with his family to California. He became one of the most identifiable figures in the West Coast scene, before he was shot dead in September 1996 in Las Vegas.

The circumstances of Shakur's death remain murky. Wednesday's ceremony came nine days before what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Shakur's identification as a gangsta rapper came toward the end of his brief life, when he had repeated brushes with violence and went to prison on sexual assault charges.

But Shakur - whose mother Afeni was active in the Black Panther movement and named him after Tupac Amaru, a revolutionary Inca chief - also used his lyrics to raise issues facing Black Americans, from police brutality to mass incarceration.

Shakur and his mother are the subjects of the television documentary series Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Director Allen Hughes and producer Jamal Joseph were among those attending Wednesday's ceremony.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tupac shakurcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
What we crave isn't always good for us in sexy series The Idol»

07 Jun

What we crave isn't always good for us in sexy series The Idol»
Relive the drama and binge The Real Housewives of Abuja»

07 Jun

Relive the drama and binge The Real Housewives of Abuja»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

07 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
A sacred kingdom needs protection in new movie Mkhonto»

05 Jun

A sacred kingdom needs protection in new movie Mkhonto»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo