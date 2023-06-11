1h ago

Carte Blanche anchor Derek Watts reveals cancer diagnosis

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira, Leandra Engelbrecht
Derek Watts.
Photo supplied: Carte Blanche

  • Derek Watts, the iconic South African TV anchor of Carte Blanche, has revealed his cancer diagnosis amid an ongoing health battle.
  • Last year Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer which spread to his lungs.
  • "Another short hospital stay, but I'm fine – I'll be out of here soon," said Watts in a pre-recorded video which aired on Sunday night.

Carte Blanche said on Sunday that presenter Derek Watts would be stepping back from his work to focus on his health.

Last year Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs. With the support of his family and specialists, he could continue presenting Carte Blanche.

"While this news is undoubtedly disheartening, we remain hopeful and optimistic about Derek's journey toward recovery. We have complete confidence in the expertise and dedication of his medical team, who will provide the best possible care and support throughout this process", reads the statement.

Watts was diagnosed with severe sepsis after he collapsed in Hoedspruit during a family trip and said that he had to learn to walk again with the help of a physiotherapist.

In a taped recording made on Saturday from a hospital bed, Watts shared an update on his health and noted that he planned to return to the show when he's better.

"Another short hospital stay, but I'm fine – I'll be out of here soon," Watts said. "Really just wanted to say to our viewers – thank you for all the love, the messages, the prayers that give us all hope. And thanks, of course, for continuing to watch Carte Blanche. I'll be back soon, have a magic week and cheers for now."

"Derek took enormous comfort from the thousands of messages he received during his recovery from sepsis," said Carte Blanche Executive Producer, John Webb.

He added:

"Following his cancer diagnosis, I know his resolve will be strengthened by the continued love and support of the people to whom he dedicated his working life. We join all of you in wishing strength and recovery to our patriarch, mentor, colleague, and friend."


"M-Net would like to send a message of support and well-wishes to veteran investigative journalist and long-time Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts. We hold him, his family and his friends in our thoughts and prayers and wish him strength and courage as he fights this illness," said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment

"The team at M-Net has the utmost respect and admiration for Derek and his commitment to the channel for the last 36 years. Derek's immense contribution to Carte Blanche forms the tapestry and legacy of the M-Net brand. We will continue to support him during this challenging time."

The Hillbrow-born TV presenter, who grew up in Bulawayo, joined the South African public broadcaster's SABC News division in 1985 and later co-anchored its Top Sport sports magazine show.

He jumped to M-Net when the pay-TV channel decided to start Carte Blanche in 1988 as a new South African current affairs magazine TV show two years after M-Net had launched.

Watts was the original co-host of Carte Blanche alongside Ruda Landman and has been with the Combined Artistic Productions produced show for the past 35 years – door-stopping various criminals caught in the act and doing interviews around the world, taking him from Mount Everest to the nuclear aircraft carrier George Washington during the Gulf War.

derek watts
