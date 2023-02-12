1h ago

add bookmark

Charlize Theron condemns gun violence after the death of SA rapper AKA

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay

  • Charlize Theron has condemned gun violence following the brutal shooting of South African rapper AKA.
  • Her message of concern follows multiple statements made by political figures regarding how AKA was murdered.
  • Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.

Charlize Theron has condemned gun violence following the brutal shooting of South African rapper AKA. 

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night. According to City Press, police are looking into 'a person of interest' in the murder.

OBITUARY | AKA, music phenomenon who pushed boundaries to become SA star, dead at 35

Following the news of his death, industry colleagues, friends, and fans paid tribute to the rapper, praising him for his indelible mark on South Africa's music industry. 

Charlize Theron – who has remained out of the spotlight since calling Afrikaans a dying language in November – paid tribute to the rapper on Instagram while also calling out the senseless use of firearms.  

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of @akaworldwide. Another beautiful life cut short by a senseless act of gun violence. Sending peace and love to Kiernan's family. Rest in power."

Theron's post joins multiple messages of concern from South African political figures regarding how AKA was murdered. 

"Our streets are not safe, and more people continue to be victims. May the SAPS urgently apprehend the perpetrators," tweeted DA MP John Steenhuisen.

"This is a sad day in our province and country and the music industry. We are shattered at the manner of his death. This is a tragedy of monumental proportions, and we call on the law enforcement authorities and the people of our province and country to join hands in ensuring that the killers are brought to justice," said KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in a statement. 

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, also called on authorities to "protect South Africans from this new scourge of what seems to be contract and revenge killings where performing artists and DJs seem to be targeted".

In multiple statements on social media, the ANC called on law enforcement to "leave no stone unturned" in ensuring the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice.

Per City Press, Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda did not want to divulge details regarding the direction the police were taking. However, he said, "It is still early in our investigation, and the team is yet to brief me. I know they are following some leads."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
akacharlize theroncelebrities
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»

10 Feb

The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»
The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»

10 Feb

The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»
Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»

10 Feb

Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»
It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

07 Feb

It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo