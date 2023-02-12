Charlize Theron condemns gun violence after the death of SA rapper AKA

Charlize Theron has condemned gun violence following the brutal shooting of South African rapper AKA.

Her message of concern follows multiple statements made by political figures regarding how AKA was murdered.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night. According to City Press, police are looking into 'a person of interest' in the murder.

OBITUARY | AKA, music phenomenon who pushed boundaries to become SA star, dead at 35

Following the news of his death, industry colleagues, friends, and fans paid tribute to the rapper, praising him for his indelible mark on South Africa's music industry.

Charlize Theron – who has remained out of the spotlight since calling Afrikaans a dying language in November – paid tribute to the rapper on Instagram while also calling out the senseless use of firearms.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of @akaworldwide. Another beautiful life cut short by a senseless act of gun violence. Sending peace and love to Kiernan's family. Rest in power."

Theron's post joins multiple messages of concern from South African political figures regarding how AKA was murdered.



"Our streets are not safe, and more people continue to be victims. May the SAPS urgently apprehend the perpetrators," tweeted DA MP John Steenhuisen.

"This is a sad day in our province and country and the music industry. We are shattered at the manner of his death. This is a tragedy of monumental proportions, and we call on the law enforcement authorities and the people of our province and country to join hands in ensuring that the killers are brought to justice," said KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in a statement.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, also called on authorities to "protect South Africans from this new scourge of what seems to be contract and revenge killings where performing artists and DJs seem to be targeted".

In multiple statements on social media, the ANC called on law enforcement to "leave no stone unturned" in ensuring the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice.

Per City Press, Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda did not want to divulge details regarding the direction the police were taking. However, he said, "It is still early in our investigation, and the team is yet to brief me. I know they are following some leads."

