Charlize Theron warns she'll 'f*** anybody up' who comes for drag queens

Warning: This article contains strong language

Charlize Theron has voiced her support for the drag community after Tennessee recently became the first US state to pass legislation restricting drag shows.

During an appearance in a Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon, the South African actor vowed to defend drag queens, praising the community for making people "happier".

"We love you, queens. We're in your corner, and we've got you. And I will fuck anybody up who's trying to fuck with anything with you guys," Theron says in a video tweeted by the fan account Charlize Theron Daily.

"In all seriousness, there's so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I'm talking about right now, and it ain't no drag queen – because if you've ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person."

Theron asked viewers to "please support all the great organisations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should".



She added: "All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye," before concluding, "No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!"

SEE THE CLIP HERE:

new! ? charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program "drag isn't dangerous". pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

The Oscar-winner's comments come amid a state of unrest for the drag community in the US, where Tennessee recently became the first state to pass legislation restricting drag shows.



Tennessee became the first state in the country to ban drag performances in public spaces, and anywhere in the presence of someone under 18 years old when it signed a new law on 2 March, PBS reported.

However, per CBS News, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state's first-in-the-nation law just hours before it was set to go into effect on 1 April, siding with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment.

