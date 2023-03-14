Child abuser and ex-rocker Gary Glitter returned to UK jail weeks after release

Gary Glitter, a convicted paedophile, was recalled to jail Monday after breaching his release licence conditions.

The digraced rocker was sentenced to 16 years in prison for abusing three schoolgirls at the height of his career.

He was released in February after serving half his sentence.

The 79-year-old singer - who had a string of 1970s chart hits before being convicted in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls - had breached his release licence conditions, the service added.

Any subsequent re-release will be a matter for the Parole Board to consider.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was freed in early February from a low-security jail in Portland, southern England.

He was automatically released after serving half his sentence, but like all convicted sex offenders was subject to licence conditions.

In Gadd's case, these included being closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and being fitted with a GPS tag.

"Protecting the public is our number one priority," a spokesperson for the service said.

"That's why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don't hesitate to return them to custody."

Glitter was convicted in 2015 of one count of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

He was at the height of his fame when he attacked his victims, and investigators said he targeted young girls who were in awe of him.

The singer was first jailed in 1999 when he admitted possessing 4 000 images of child pornography.

He was deported from Cambodia in 2002 and convicted in Vietnam in 2006 of sexually abusing two girls, for which he was sentenced to three years in jail.

On returning to Britain, Glitter was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He was first arrested as part of the Metropolitan Police's "Operation Yewtree", launched in the wake of historical sex abuse claims against late BBC star Jimmy Savile.

Glitter shot to fame in the 1970s and had over 20 hit singles including I'm the Leader of the Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Come On Come In Get On.

