Costa Titch to be remembered in two public memorial services - see details here

Costa Titch's life will be celebrated at two memorial services.

The first one will be held in Johannesburg on Saturday, and the second in his home province of Mpumalanga.



The rapper was laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier in the week, his family said.

The details were shared in a press statement on the musician's Instagram page.

The first memorial service will take place on Saturday, 18 March, from 14:00 at Bloom event venue in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

"This memorial service will be attended by family, friends, stakeholders and most importantly, members of his beloved Titch Gang," the press statement reads.

The family will use a free ticketing system to manage the limited capacity in the venue. Titch Gang members on the WhatsApp line also have an opportunity to secure the limited tickets.

"Please note that tickets are not for sale. Do not exchange money with any third parties for access to the memorial service."

The second memorial service will take place in the rapper's home province of Mpumalanga. More information about the service will follow in due course.

In the statement, the family shared that they had already said their final goodbyes to Costa in a private ceremony. The ceremony was held on Wednesday, 15 March.

Costa died suddenly last week after collapsing during a performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

"We said our final goodbye to our son, brother and friend, Wednesday, 15 March, in a private ceremony surrounded by close family and an abundance of love," the statement read. "The Tsobanoglou family would love to extend enormous gratitude to the Titch Gang community globally for their continued love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

"Having all of you sharing videos, pictures, and memories of the impact our son had on many has softened the pain we carry."

