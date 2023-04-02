21m ago

Derek Watts 'learning to walk again' after 'severe sepsis' diagnosis

Bronwyn McKay
Derek Watts is recovering from severe sepsis.
Photo: Twitter/@DerekWatts
  • Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts is "learning to walk again" after "collapsing" in Hoedspruit in March.
  • The TV personality took to Twitter on Sunday morning, informing his followers that he is recovering at Mill Park Hospital in Johannesburg.
  • "Diagnosed severe sepsis which destroyed the bod [sic] in an hour! So, learning to walk again," Watts wrote on Twitter.

Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts is "learning to walk again" after "collapsing" in Hoedspruit in March. 

The TV personality, who has become a household name on the investigative journalism show, took to Twitter on Sunday morning, informing his followers that he is recovering at Mill Park Hospital in Johannesburg after an incident first suspected to be a stroke. 

"Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU," he wrote alongside a selfie. 

"Diagnosed severe sepsis which destroyed the bod [sic] in an hour! So, learning to walk again."

According to Mayo Clinic, sepsis is "a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly.

"The condition, if not treated, can progress to septic shock – a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs. When the damage is severe, it can lead to death."

Watts added that he would be "back on your #CarteBlanche screen asap".

Retweeting Watts' post, Carte Blanche wished the TV presenter well.

"We look forward to having you back in the #CarteBlanche studio soon!" reads the tweet. "But for now, focus on healing both body and mind. You have the entire team behind you."

Carte Blanche airs on M-Net (DStv101) every Sunday at 19:00. 

News24 has reached out to Carte Blanche and Watts for comment, which will be added if and when it is received.

 


