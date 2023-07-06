1h ago

Disney star Coco Lee, 48, has died

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
  • Warning: This story discusses suicide and may be triggering to some readers.
  • Disney Star Coco Lee, who voiced the titular hero in Mandarin dubbed Mulan, died by suicide at age 48.
  • Lee had been hospitalised after a suicide attempt and was in a coma when she died, her elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee confirmed in a statement on Facebook.
  • In addition to voicing Fa Mulan, Lee sang the Mandarin version of the movie's theme song, Reflection.

Coco Lee, who voiced Fa Mulan in the Mandarin dubbed version of the 1998 Disney classic Mulan, died by suicide on Wednesday, her relatives said in a statement. She was 48.

Lee had been hospitalised after a suicide attempt and was in a coma when she died, her elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement alongside a photo montage of Lee on Facebook, per NBC News.

The star had been suffering from depression for several years, Carol and Nancy said in the statement, with her condition deteriorating drastically over the last few months.

"Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly, that demon inside of her took the better of her."

In addition to voicing F a Mulan, Lee sang the Mandarin version of the movie's theme song, Reflection.

In 2011, she married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former CEO of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung. While she had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz, Lee didn't have children of her own.

"CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese," her sisters said in their post.

If you or someone you know needs help, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days a week). 


