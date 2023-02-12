DJ Zinhle shares photos of AKA and daughter Kairo in tribute to the rapper

DJ Zinhle has paid tribute to her former partner and the father of her eldest daughter, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

AKA was brutally gunned down on Friday evening outside the popular Wish restaurant in Florida, Durban. His parents, Tony and Lynn confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter Saturday morning.

Later in the day, DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, was seen arriving at AKA's house to show her support.

In a series of Instagram Stories, DJ Zinhle shared the sweet relationship 7-year-old Kairo Forbes had with her rapper dad.



The musician also shared two photos of AKA alone – a blurry image of the rapper in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in the US and one in which he appears to be toasting to her.

DJ Zinhle also shared a reel in which AKA is dancing with Kairo.

WATCH THE REEL HERE:

AKA and DJ Zinhle dated for months before going public with their relationship in 2014. Kairo was born a year later; however, the pair had gone their separate ways during DJ Zinhle's pregnancy.



DJ Zinhle is now married to musician Murdah Bongz. AKA was in a relationship with fellow rapper Nadia Nakai at the time of his death.

