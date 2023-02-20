2h ago

DJ Zinhle's heartfelt message to AKA: 'I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you'

Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
DJ Zinhle recently gave fans a close up look of baby Asante's adorable face.
StillsByTom/BET/Supplied
  • DJ Zinhle reflected on her co-parenting relationship with AKA in a lengthy post on social media.
  • "I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you, Kiernan," she wrote.
  • The rapper was gunned down earlier in the month and laid to rest in a private service on Saturday.

Days after Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was laid to rest in a private funeral, DJ Zinhle is reflecting on her co-parenting relationship with the rapper.

AKA and his long-time friend and former manager Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were gunned down in Durban earlier this month. Motsoane was also laid to rest on Saturday in a separate private service.

"The last time I saw you, you told me how proud you are of us and how well we were co-parenting; we had come a long way, and even though it challenged a lot of people in how well we co-parented, it was never about society for us, it was always about our daughter and what was best for her," she wrote in a lengthy post on social media.

The former couple welcomed their first and only child, Kairo Owethu Forbes, in July 2015.

DJ Zinhle said they learned quickly in their parenting journey that their differences and past mistakes could not be a burden for Kairo, and neither could they deprive her of a happy childhood with love from both her parents.

"I am so glad we figured it out; it's as if we knew you would not be around long enough. Thank you for loving her the way you did."

She continued to say she was "so sorry" the rapper was robbed of his time with Kairo, girlfriend Nadia Nakai, brother Steffan, mother Lynn, father Tony, "and all of us".

"I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you, Kiernan. The thought of her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?"

While the DJ and businesswoman had questions about the daunting task of raising Kairo without her biological father, she asked AKA to watch over her (Kairo) and to plead with "The Almighty" to guide her and her husband Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana as they raise their daughters.

Murdah Bongz was not in attendance at AKA's memorial and funeral services due to "observing cultural protocol".

"We will continue to do what's best for her; we will raise her in a loving environment that encourages forgiveness, one that is deeply rooted in the great spirit of being a family… over everything else," she continued. "We are all responsible for her happiness now; my family and yours will pull together to make sure she is the happiest girl in the world… exactly how you always made her feel."

