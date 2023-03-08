4h ago

#DontStopBelieving: Mark Pilgrim remembered for his dedication to Reach For A Dream and Cansa

Bronwyn McKay
  • Mark Pilgrim was more than just a friend to the Reach For A Dream Foundation and the Cansa Association. He was family.
  • Both initiatives paid tribute to Pilgrim, thanking and lauding him for his unwavering dedication to creating cancer awareness.
  • The beloved radio and TV presenter died on Sunday after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53.

Mark Pilgrim was more than just a friend to the Reach For A Dream Foundation and the Cansa Association. He was family. 

The beloved radio and TV presenter died on Sunday after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53. 

Pilgrim had been in remission from stage four testicular cancer for 33 years when he announced his diagnosis in February 2022. 

"He was determined to try everything," Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM, told News24 on Sunday, shortly after the news of Pilgrim's death broke. "Mark was a fighter."

To create awareness, Pilgrim shared his fight against cancer with his social media followers and continuously dedicated his time to organisations, including Reach For A Dream and Cansa. 

In tribute to Pilgrim, Reach for a Dream lauded the radio presenter for his "unwavering commitment to our cause" and his "infectious enthusiasm" that "touched the lives of countless South Africans".

"Mark's kindness knew no bounds. He always went above and beyond for our children, whether it was through fundraising efforts, donning a pair of slippers on Slipper Day, or simply spending time with them and bringing smiles to their faces."

The tribute continued to share what everyone at the foundation will miss most about him: "What we'll remember most about Mark is his indomitable spirit. No matter what challenges he faced, he never lost hope, strength, or courage."

"His optimism and positivity were contagious, and his #dontstopbelieving motto will continue to inspire us all... We will miss Mark dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through all those whose lives he touched."

Echoing the same sentiments, Cansa shared a photo collage showing Pilgrim's dedication to the cause. 

"One of South Africa's most treasured radio personalities, Mark was also a beloved Cansa Ambassador," the caption reads.

"Mark was always an inspiration to cancer warriors, patients and survivors by openly talking about his journey over the years. Even after his second diagnosis in 2022, Mark continued to share his story and encourage others. His messages of hope and bravery resonated with everyone, not only cancer patients, and taught us all to #DontStopBelieving."

Shortly after announcing his diagnosis on social media in March 2022, Pilgrim was contacted by photographer, Marc Gregory, to feature in the second edition of his celebrity portrait book, In Good Company II

In remembrance of Pilgrim, Gregory released a few portraits taken in May 2022. 

