1h ago

Share

Drinks giant cuts ties with Diddy following brand neglect and racism claim

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sean 'P Diddy' Combs.
Sean 'P Diddy' Combs.
Photo: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

  • Drinks giant Diageo has ended its relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
  • This comes after Combs accused the company of racism and neglecting their business agreement.
  • The 53-year-old claimed the UK-based firm failed to invest in his liquor brands because he is black.
  • "Mr Combs' bad-faith actions have clearly breached his contracts and left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint," said a spokesperson for the company.

Drinks giant Diageo on Wednesday said it had ended its relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs after the US rapper accused it of neglecting their business agreement and racism.

Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P.Diddy and Diddy, claimed in a New York court filing on 1 June that the UK-based firm failed to invest in his liquor brands because he is black.

Diageo "kneecapped" his Ciroc Vodka and DeLeon Tequila brands by depriving them of resources after they were "typecasted" as "black brands" meant for "urban" consumers, he alleged.

The British multinational at the time responded by saying it was "saddened" that the 53-year-old rapper, actor and producer had misrepresented a business dispute.

On Wednesday, a Diageo spokesperson said: "Mr Combs' bad-faith actions have clearly breached his contracts and left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint and end our business relationship.

"Mr Combs has repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands."

Diageo was committed to the success of Combs' brands and invested more than $100 million in them to grow them, the spokesperson said.

The drinks firm announced in 2014 that it had created a 50:50 joint venture with Combs Wine & Spirits, after its acquisition of luxury tequila brand DeLeon, which is popular in Hollywood.

They formed a strategic alliance with Combs in 2007 to develop and grow Ciroc.

But the spokesperson added: "Despite having made a billion dollars over the course of our 15-year relationship, Mr Combs contributed a total of $1 000 and refused to honour his commitments.

"We have exhausted every reasonable remedy and see no other path forward."

There was no immediate response from Combs.

Combs' legal action claimed that Diageo paid more attention and offered better support to other celebrity-backed brands, such as George Clooney's Casamigos and Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin, and failed to meet its promises to invest in his.

"Diageo has treated Mr Combs and his brands worse than others because he is black," the filing stated.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
diddycelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Meet the glamorous ladies of The Mommy Club, now streaming»

23m ago

Meet the glamorous ladies of The Mommy Club, now streaming»
Nope - A new terror from Jordan Peele»

23m ago

Nope - A new terror from Jordan Peele»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23m ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»

23 Jun

Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

3h ago

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo