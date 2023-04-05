1h ago

Engagement off for 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch: report

  • Rupert Murdoch has reportedly called off his engagement to dental hygienist-turned-conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith.
  • The couple announced their engagement less than a month ago.
  • The 92-year-old had become uncomfortable about 66-year-old Smith's evangelical views, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and a dental hygienist-turned-conservative radio host have abruptly called off their engagement, a report said Tuesday.

The 92-year-old announced his planned nuptials less than a month ago, telling his own New York Post that he would wed Ann Lesley Smith and the pair would spend "the second half of our lives together."

But Vanity Fair, citing unnamed sources close to Murdoch, said the wedding plans were suddenly halted.

The magazine reported one source saying Murdoch had become uncomfortable about 66-year-old Smith's evangelical views.

The ceremony had been planned for summer, a year after Murdoch's divorce from his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall.

The Australian Murdoch, whose media empire includes The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and other influential outlets, is worth more than $20 billion, according to Forbes.

Last month, he was enthusiastic about the relationship.

"I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy."
-- Rupert Murdoch told the New York Post

The pair met last year at an event he hosted at his vineyard in California.

"In perspective, it's not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half," said Smith. "I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me."

Murdoch, who has six children, was first married to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.

He and his second wife, Anna Torv, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999. His third marriage to Wendi Deng ended in 2013.


